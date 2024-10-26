'Low Energy' Donald Trump Slammed for Arriving 3 Hours Late to His Michigan Rally: 'How Is Anyone Still There?'

“Donald Trump showed up 3 hours late to his rally and now he's putting them to sleep playing ‘Ave Maria’ while he just stands there. This is elder abuse,” one user posted alongside a clip of the former president, 78, nodding his head to the music while the crowd stared.

In response to the footage — where Trump donned a gold tie and black “Make America Great Again” hat — users on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after the father-of-five.