'Low Energy' Donald Trump Slammed for Arriving 3 Hours Late to His Michigan Rally: 'How Is Anyone Still There?'
Trump supporters waited three hours for… “Ave Maria”?
On Friday, October 25, Donald Trump was criticized for being extremely tardy to his Michigan rally to give what seemed like a lazy performance.
“Donald Trump showed up 3 hours late to his rally and now he's putting them to sleep playing ‘Ave Maria’ while he just stands there. This is elder abuse,” one user posted alongside a clip of the former president, 78, nodding his head to the music while the crowd stared.
In response to the footage — where Trump donned a gold tie and black “Make America Great Again” hat — users on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after the father-of-five.
“And yet they’re still standing there. Go home people. The guy’s an embarrassment and you’re embarrassing yourselves,” one person said of the individuals who chose to wait three hours for Trump, while another added, “I can’t wait for this man to disappear from our lives forever in a week-and-a-half.”
A third dissed, “Looks like he's standing there trying to decide if he s--- his pants or if it was just a fart,” as a fourth added, “Low Energy Trump. He needs to play songs in between his lies.”
One more pointed out Trump’s possible mental decline, noting, “My wife predicted this. She said he would be sundowning, and that his brain would be fried by the time he spoke in Michigan tonight.”
As OK! previously reported, the Republican’s mental issues appeared to be evident during his strange appearance on the Friday, October 25, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he continually ranted on and dodged questions.
- Donald Trump Defends Bizarrely Playing Music for Nearly 40 Minutes Instead of Taking Questions During Pennsylvania Town Hall
- 'Seriously Not Well': Donald Trump Criticized After Appearing Confused on Stage at Pennsylvania Town Hall
- 'Broken' Donald Trump Bashed for Wandering Aimlessly Onstage for 17 Minutes After His Audio Went Out During Michigan Rally: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When queried about becoming President in 2017, the convicted felon stated, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting."
While his answer started on a sensical foot, Trump quickly deflected by mentioning his assassination attempt from July.
"When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear,'" he shared.
In another unsettling snippet, Trump talked about UFOs.
"I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that talk about Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he told host Joe Rogan.
The ex-commander-in-chief then bizarrely began speaking about political figures from the civil war.
“Abraham Lincoln had a, I don't know. I've never read this, I heard it from people in the White House who really understand what was going on with the whole life of the White House,” he rambled. “But Lincoln had the yips about, in a way, as the golfers would say, he had a phobia about [Confederate General] Robert E. Lee. Said, ‘I can't beat Robert’ because Robert E. Lee won many battles in a row.”