or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Low Energy' Donald Trump Slammed for Arriving 3 Hours Late to His Michigan Rally: 'How Is Anyone Still There?'

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@ArtCandee/X

Donald Trump played 'Ave Maria' for rallygoers instead of speaking.

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Trump supporters waited three hours for… “Ave Maria”?

On Friday, October 25, Donald Trump was criticized for being extremely tardy to his Michigan rally to give what seemed like a lazy performance.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ArtCandee/X
Article continues below advertisement

“Donald Trump showed up 3 hours late to his rally and now he's putting them to sleep playing ‘Ave Maria’ while he just stands there. This is elder abuse,” one user posted alongside a clip of the former president, 78, nodding his head to the music while the crowd stared.

In response to the footage — where Trump donned a gold tie and black “Make America Great Again” hat — users on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after the father-of-five.

Article continues below advertisement

“And yet they’re still standing there. Go home people. The guy’s an embarrassment and you’re embarrassing yourselves,” one person said of the individuals who chose to wait three hours for Trump, while another added, “I can’t wait for this man to disappear from our lives forever in a week-and-a-half.”

A third dissed, “Looks like he's standing there trying to decide if he s--- his pants or if it was just a fart,” as a fourth added, “Low Energy Trump. He needs to play songs in between his lies.”

Article continues below advertisement
low energy donald trump arriving hours michigan rally anyone there
Source: @ArtCandee/X

One person commented 'Go home people. The guy’s an embarrassment and you’re embarrassing yourselves,' after learning Donald Trump was three hours late to the rally.

Article continues below advertisement

One more pointed out Trump’s possible mental decline, noting, “My wife predicted this. She said he would be sundowning, and that his brain would be fried by the time he spoke in Michigan tonight.”

As OK! previously reported, the Republican’s mental issues appeared to be evident during his strange appearance on the Friday, October 25, episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he continually ranted on and dodged questions.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When queried about becoming President in 2017, the convicted felon stated, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting."

While his answer started on a sensical foot, Trump quickly deflected by mentioning his assassination attempt from July.

Article continues below advertisement
low energy donald trump arriving hours michigan rally anyone there
Source: @ArtCandee/X

Donald Trump was called 'low energy' for playing 'Ave Maria' instead of sharing his vision for the country just over a week before election day.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on. I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear,'" he shared.

In another unsettling snippet, Trump talked about UFOs.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that talk about Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he told host Joe Rogan.

The ex-commander-in-chief then bizarrely began speaking about political figures from the civil war.

Article continues below advertisement
low energy donald trump arriving hours michigan rally anyone there
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wore a gold tie and black 'Make America Great Again' hat instead of his usual red tie and hat.

Abraham Lincoln had a, I don't know. I've never read this, I heard it from people in the White House who really understand what was going on with the whole life of the White House,” he rambled. “But Lincoln had the yips about, in a way, as the golfers would say, he had a phobia about [Confederate General] Robert E. Lee. Said, ‘I can't beat Robert’ because Robert E. Lee won many battles in a row.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.