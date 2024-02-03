'Utterly Childish': George Conway Calls Donald Trump a 'Pig' After E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyer Claimed He Used Fiery Rhetoric Toward Her

“I mean, it was just disgraceful and the kind of indecent conduct that you wouldn’t expect in any adult. I mean it was just — I wouldn’t even say it was teenage boy-level conduct. It was just utterly, utterly childish, and you know, it’s not that surprising that Trump does this. I mean, we know —we’ve seen him do all sorts of crude things over time,” he added.

Conway then told CNN reporter Kailan Collins that the situation “brought to mind” a controversy in 2019 when Trump “was congratulating a pair of female astronauts who had conducted an EVA, a spacewalk outside the space shuttle, and it was the first all-female EVA.”