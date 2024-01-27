'He's Deeply Disturbed': George Conway Blasts 'Sadistic' Donald Trump in Explosive Rant Following E. Jean Carroll Verdict
George Conway didn’t hold back when talking about Donald Trump’s recent defamation verdict.
The conservative attorney went after the former President on the Friday, January 26, edition of CNN’s The Source with reporter Kaitlan Collins, just after a federal jury awarded the hefty sum to E. Jean Carroll.
After the former columnist sued him for sexual assault last year, Trump accused Carroll of lying and bashed her on social media before and during the trial. The court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $7.3 million for emotional harm, $11 million in “reputational repair,” and $65 million in punitive damages.
Just hours following the verdict, Collins asked Conway his stance on the situation, saying, “Do you think it will stop him from talking about her?”
“Maybe for a few hours,” he responded. “Maybe for a few days. We’ve seen it before. We’ve seen him say and do outrageous things. Early on in his presidency, we’d see him say the most insane things. And then all of a sudden he’d tamp it down for a few hours and read from a teleprompter and they’d say, ‘Oh, this is the new Donald Trump.’ Well, there is no new Donald Trump.”
The ex of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway then began his explosive rant, where he took aim at the father-of-five’s character.
“He can’t control himself because he’s a deeply disturbed, a deeply morally bereft human being who has no conscience, has no morality, has no empathy, has no no remorse, and is sadistic as we saw during the trial and the jurors saw in the trial, right in front of their very eyes — that he had nothing but contempt for the woman that he raped and libeled and defamed so many times. This is a sick man. He is a bad man,” he stated.
“And what’s most disturbing about this is that so many people make this about politics — that they want to support him for whatever reason or because they’ve done it in the past. And they pretend that he is not who he is. And many of them, I mean, some of them are ignoramuses. But many of them in the upper reaches of his political party know better,” George pointed out. “They know who he is. They talk about who he is behind closed doors. They know he is an evil man. They know he is a sick man. They talk about his mental deficiencies, his psychological disorders. They talk about what a pathological liar he is.”
“And then, when somebody asked him to go on the record to talk about it, ‘Oh, no comment. I didn’t see the tweet.’ They say, like a presidential candidate recently did, ‘I haven’t been following the case,’ or something like that,” he claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“And they’re all lying. Lying to protect a pathological liar. And it’s about time that these people look themselves in the mirror and start telling the truth, ok? It’s better for them, in the long run, to start telling the truth and admit that they’ve been covering up for a sexual predator, a criminal, a thief, a man who does not deserve to hold any office, let alone the highest office in the land. But this is again, it’s not about politics. It’s about right and wrong. And people need to start looking at it that way,” George concluded.