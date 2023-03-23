Valerie Bertinelli Offers Sound Advice On 'Toxic' Relationships After Messy Tom Vitale Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli has some words of wisdom to share.
Months after Bertinelli celebrated her newfound freedom following the finalization of her divorce from Tom Vitale, she reflected on moving on from things that are unhealthy for you.
"When something is toxic, and it's only ever been that…Do your best to heal your way to indifference," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 21. "You do not have to forgive to move on🤍."
The mother-of-one added: "You deserve peace.✌🏻🤍."
Bertinelli's healing wisdom was inspired by an old interview Taylor Swift did with CBS Sunday Morning in 2019 that she reposted to her Story, during which the pop star said: "You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things. You just become indifferent and you move on."
Though Bertinelli may have not been specifically referring to her marriage to Vitale with her cryptic message, her last public romance was with the financial planner.
Bertinelli filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022 after saying "I Do" in 2011. She first filed for legal separation in November 2021, and after her divorce proceedings were finally put to an end, Bertinelli couldn't wait to shout her excitement from the rooftops.
“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced,” the overjoyed 62-year-old gushed in a Twitter video uploaded in November 2022. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.”
The end of their legal battle was a long time coming, given that after Bertinelli filed for separation, Vitale asked in June of last year to be awarded spousal-support and challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement.
Aside from expressing her gratitude for the end of her relationship with Vitale, Bertinelli recently offered details about a past toxic relationship with a former flame.
Without naming who she was talking about, Bertinelli spilled earlier this year via Instagram that she's currently in therapy to help her overcome trauma from a past romance where she was verbally abused.
Bertinelli — who declared she's “long over the narcissist" — recalled how she has been "screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am," now realizing "that was someone just projecting on me whatever they needed to project on me, but my part in all of it was believing it, and I don’t believe it anymore."
