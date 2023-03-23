Valerie Bertinelli Offers Sound Advice On 'Toxic' Relationships After Messy Tom Vitale Divorce

Bertinelli's healing wisdom was inspired by an old interview Taylor Swift did with CBS Sunday Morning in 2019 that she reposted to her Story, during which the pop star said: "You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things. You just become indifferent and you move on."

Though Bertinelli may have not been specifically referring to her marriage to Vitale with her cryptic message, her last public romance was with the financial planner.