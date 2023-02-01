Valerie Bertinelli Admits To Being Called 'Fat' & 'Lazy' By A Former Partner Following Divorce From Tom Vitale

“By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it," Bertinelli explained about her mental health journey.

The Hot in Cleveland star admitted she she is “long over the narcissist."

“I have moved on from the s**tty part, and I am going into the really, really hard part that has the most benefits to it," she insisted.