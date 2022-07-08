Valerie Bertinelli Reminds Herself 'Everything Always Ends Up Working Out' As Her Messy Divorce Drags On

Though Valerie Bertinelli is in the midst of a complicated spousal support battle with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Vitale, the mom-of-one is keeping an optimistic outlook on life, as evidenced by her recent Instagram Story post.

On Thursday, July 8, the Food Network star, 62 shared an encouraging quote that read, "Sometimes in life things work out when he least expect them to. Sometimes just magically with little to no effort. Sometimes everything ends up falling into place only after a season of trials, errors and lots of hard work."