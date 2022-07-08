OK Magazine
Valerie Bertinelli Reminds Herself 'Everything Always Ends Up Working Out' As Her Messy Divorce Drags On

valerie bertinelli everything working out divorce
By:

Jul. 8 2022, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Though Valerie Bertinelli is in the midst of a complicated spousal support battle with soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Vitale, the mom-of-one is keeping an optimistic outlook on life, as evidenced by her recent Instagram Story post.

On Thursday, July 8, the Food Network star, 62 shared an encouraging quote that read, "Sometimes in life things work out when he least expect them to. Sometimes just magically with little to no effort. Sometimes everything ends up falling into place only after a season of trials, errors and lots of hard work."

"But everything always ends up working out. Remember that and trust your unique path," the message continued. "Trust in divine plan and divine right timing."

Her positive note came just one day after son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31, revealed he popped the question to Andraia Allsop ."How do I ❤️ this a million times?" Bertinelli commented on the announcement post. "So happy!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

As mentioned, the Hot in Cleveland alum hasn't been as lucky in the love department as her only child. Four years after she and her son's late father, Eddie Van Halen, divorced, she wound up trying the knot with Vitale, but she filed for legal separation after a decade together.

In the filing, she claimed the two actually split in 2019, something he denies, and it's become a sticking point in their divorce proceedings in which he's asking for spousal support despite them having a prenup.

According to court documents, the actress rakes in $180k each month, while Vitale said he will earn just $16 an hour when he starts his new postal job. He's requesting financial support since he feels he needs $50k each month to support his current lifestyle.

VALERIE BERTINELLI SHARES SWEET THROWBACK OF THE NIGHT SHE MET EX EDDIE VAN HALEN

The sticky situation has taken a toll on Bertinelli mentally and physically, admitting she's gained a few pounds recently.

"I'm ... trying not to judge myself too harshly right now," she explained last month. "Because I know that I'm still holding on to this weight because it's protecting me because I'm going through a lot of challenges, a lot of heartbreak, a lot of crazy stuff going on in my life right now."

