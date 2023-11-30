Telling All! 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Rachel Leviss Announces New iHeartPodcast 'Rachel Goes Rogue' After Scandoval

As OK! previously reported, Leviss had quite the year, as she was embroiled in some drama after Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her. The fallout was later seen on several episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

While chatting with Frankel, Leviss spoke about the affair.

“I was not careful in my actions and I was not thinking long term,” she said at the time.

“I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry. And ending that, I still haven’t healed yet.”