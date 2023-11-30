Telling All! 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Rachel Leviss Announces New iHeartPodcast 'Rachel Goes Rogue' After Scandoval
Rachel Leviss is ready to spill the tea!
On Thursday, November 30, the Vanderpump Rules star, 29, announced her latest venture: hosting a new podcast called "Rachel Goes Rogue," which premieres on January 8, 2024.
The podcast, produced by iHeartPodcasts, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, will be executive produced by iHeartPodcasts; Bethenny Frankel and the “Just B” Podcast Network; and JSAKO Productions.
"After navigating through a tumultuous year of intense public scrutiny, Rachel has emerged resilient and committed to personal growth. As the host of 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' Leviss will lean into her journey and connect with listeners in a whole new way," the press release reads.
"With 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' Leviss will explore a spectrum of topics, mastering self-empowerment and navigating life’s challenges with grace and authenticity. She will passionately cultivate candid conversations, breaking the fourth wall in reality TV and frankly discussing living her entire dating life on camera. Opening up about her mental health breakdown and intensive treatment on the podcast, Leviss will aspire to inspire, bring awareness to mental health issues and challenge the stigma surrounding treatment. Every topic is on the table with Rachel confronting her truths, exposing secrets, and drawing strength from her continued transformations. She will also welcome prominent guests spanning the realms of entertainment, pop culture, mental health and self-help," the statement continues.
As OK! previously reported, Leviss had quite the year, as she was embroiled in some drama after Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her. The fallout was later seen on several episodes of Vanderpump Rules.
While chatting with Frankel, Leviss spoke about the affair.
“I was not careful in my actions and I was not thinking long term,” she said at the time.
“I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry. And ending that, I still haven’t healed yet.”
Leviss later declared she should have had more "self respect" as the dramatic events unfolded.
“However, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking,” she noted.
“Rachel Goes Rogue” will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available in the new year on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.
Follow @rachelleviss on Instagram for updates.