'Vanderpump Villa' Star Priscila Ferarri Reveals She 'Knows How to Protect' Herself Now After Choosing to Leave the Chateau
Vanderpump Villa star Priscila Ferarri had a rollercoaster journey while working at Lisa Vanderpump's gorgeous Chateau Rosabelle in the South of France.
Earlier this season, Ferarri shockingly announced it was time for her to leave the show following uncomfortable run-ins with other cast members that left her feeling very alone.
In an exclusive interview with OK!, the server reveals the most important things she learned were "when to walk away" and "to hear yourself [and] to hear what is best for you."
"At the same time, it was to know that like, not everything is about you. If people are mean, if they talk s---, if they're going to mistreat you, whatever they do — it reflects who they are," she continues. "I feel like now I know how to protect myself, not just at the chateau, but in life."
Part of what sparked her trip to the sprawling villa was Ferrari's spontaneous nature.
"I jump into things. I just go. I plan trips, I go to festivals and I'm like 'I don't know where I'm gonna stay' ... I figure it out," she tells OK!. "That's how I went into this situation, like 'I don't know what's gonna happen, but let's go.' You need to know at times to let it go."
Priscila admits that she's learned from other points in her life to identify harmful friends and relationships — and despite her hopes for adventure, unfortunately, she realized she was living in a "toxic environment" at Chateau Rosabelle.
"That's not a place I wanna be," she says.
Throughout her toughest time on the reality series, Vanderpump herself was one of Ferrari's biggest supporters.
The reality television personality gushes how much she appreciated the 63-year-old restaurateur "calling her out" when she wasn't doing well mentally and described The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as "such a great mentor."
"I was so grateful for her to open up and be like, 'so this is what is happening.'"
Armed with the lessons she learned from her time at the villa, Ferrari confesses she has no regrets and would "100 percent" be willing to come back to the show for a second season if she was invited.
"I still made great friends," she shares. "The last two episodes, it's sad and stuff ... It had really good moments too."