Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by TomTom Bartenders for Alleged Wrongful Termination

Per the legal filing, ex-employees of the bar Vanderpump, 63, and Todd, 78, co-own with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, claimed the establishment maintained "unsafe work conditions," citing "sewage and backup in the employee break/locker room" while working there from May 2022 and December 2022.

"During this period, [the former bartenders] experienced rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment, and unsafe working conditions," the documents alleged.