Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by TomTom Bartenders for Alleged Wrongful Termination
Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd may be in legal hot water.
According to court documents, the Vanderpump Rules couple have been sued by former TomTom bartenders for alleged wrongful termination.
Per the legal filing, ex-employees of the bar Vanderpump, 63, and Todd, 78, co-own with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, claimed the establishment maintained "unsafe work conditions," citing "sewage and backup in the employee break/locker room" while working there from May 2022 and December 2022.
"During this period, [the former bartenders] experienced rampant violations of California labor laws, harassment, and unsafe working conditions," the documents alleged.
The disgruntled employees claimed when they presented the issue to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her husband, they were fired. One of the parties went on to allege the two "blacklisted him by defaming him to future employers."
In the legal papers, the former staffer accused Vanderpump and Todd of "publishing false statements and comments to numerous third parties" about his "profession, reputation and character."
According to the ex-employee, "rumors and false statements were made with actual malice." The couple has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
After Vanderpump and Todd decided to go into business with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker, 40, and the former model, 41, to open the West Hollywood hotspot in 2018, the pair may not have realized the mess they were getting themselves into.
- Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update On Relationship With 'Mentor' Lisa Vanderpump
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Lisa Vanderpump & Husband Ken Todd Agree To Pay $250k In Settlement With Pump & TomTom Employees After Being Accused Of Not Paying Them: Report
- Tom Schwartz Reveals He's 'Permanently' Done Being Friends With Tom Sandoval: 'I'm Stepping Away From It'
Following the backlash from Sandoval cheating on ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for months with their costar Raquel Leviss, Andy Cohen questioned Vanderpump about whether being associated with the former SUR employee was bad for her business and if she would buy out his share of the eatery.
"No, they're my partners," she explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I'm going to stick by them unless they need the money."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When the Bravo boss questioned the reality star about what the future held for TomTom, she explained, "I don't know. I really don't know. It's so quick and it feels like such a rough and bumpy ride. I haven't really made any decisions about anything."
After the scandal took a major hit on their businesses, including Sandoval and Schwartz's other venture, Schwartz and Sandy's, the disgraced star put out a statement that read in part, "Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."
The Blast obtained the court documents.