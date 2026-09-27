Vanessa Hudgens' Sister Stella Drops Jaws in String Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Stella Hudgens is heating up social media with another sultry swimwear moment. The 30-year-old younger sister of Vanessa Hudgens showed off her curves in a series of new Instagram photos, posing in a barley-there string bikini as she put her toned figure on full display. Stella appeared confident while modeling the revealing two-piece for the camera, adding to the collection of skin-baring looks she's shared with her followers throughout the year.

Article continues below advertisement

Stella Hudgens Shows Off Her Curves in String Bikini

Source: @STELLAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister confidently modeled the revealing two-piece.

Stella left little to the imagination while posing in the tiny string bikini. The actress and social media personality showed off her figure from multiple angles in the carousel, turning the Instagram upload into her latest head-turning swimwear photoshoot. The revealing ensemble is hardly a departure for Stella, who regularly shares photos of herself rocking bikinis, lingerie and other daring looks with her social media followers. Her latest upload also comes after a summer filled with swimwear moments. In July, Stella showed off her physique in a green thong bikini while posing poolside for another series of sultry snaps. She previously turned heads in an animal-print two-piece as she soaked up the sun during another poolside photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Stella Hudgens Has Made a Name for Herself

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @STELLAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM Stella Hudgens has built her own following with acting projects and.a social media feed filled with fashion.

Though Stella is frequently recognized as the younger sister of the High School Musical alum, she's carved out her own space in the spotlight over the years. In addition to building a sizable social media following, Stella has pursued acting, with credits including The Memory Thief, According to Jim and Powerless. Fashion and beauty have also become a major part of her online presence, where Stella frequently gives followers glimpses at her latest outfits, vacations and everyday life. Her willingness to experiment with revealing styles has made swimwear a recurring part of her Instagram feed, with the brunette beauty appearing comfortable embracing her sexier side for the camera.

Stella and Vanessa Hudgens Share a Close Sisterly Bond

Source: @STELLAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM Stella and Vanessa Hudgens have maintained a close sisterly bond and previously teamed up to pose together for an Aerie campaign.