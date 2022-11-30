Being Shady? Pat Sajak Asked Vanna White If She Could 'Plug In' Her Sparkling Gown During Strange On-Air Exchange

White, who seemed extremely uncomfortable by the comment, nervously laughed before asking the crowd, "You would think, huh? Yup!"

"I know it's very — very," the father-of-two said before the South Carolina native added, "Sparkly."

Sajak then tried to clean up his odd shade towards White. "Sparkly yes, it's very nice. You know we get a little jaded with all the money we give away, that's a lot of dough!" he oddly continued.