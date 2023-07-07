Vanna White Fears She'll Be Replaced on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Feels Producers Don't Respect Her: Source

Will Vanna White be booted from Wheel of Fortune?

According to an insider, the TV icon was "disappointed" by the way things unfolded after Pat Sajak announced his retirement, as she feels producers don't see as an integral part of the show.

To start, the mom-of-two allegedly believes she should have been given "more of a chance to take over" the host's spot if she wanted, and she also thinks producers should have asked her opinion when it came to Sajak's replacement.