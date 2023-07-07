Vanna White Fears She'll Be Replaced on 'Wheel of Fortune,' Feels Producers Don't Respect Her: Source
Will Vanna White be booted from Wheel of Fortune?
According to an insider, the TV icon was "disappointed" by the way things unfolded after Pat Sajak announced his retirement, as she feels producers don't see as an integral part of the show.
To start, the mom-of-two allegedly believes she should have been given "more of a chance to take over" the host's spot if she wanted, and she also thinks producers should have asked her opinion when it came to Sajak's replacement.
The source said no one confided in White, 66, when it was revealed earlier this month that Ryan Seacrest, 48, would be filling 76-year-old Sajak's shoes.
"[She] has nothing but respect for Ryan and will be happy to work with him, but it just shows a lack of respect in her eyes that they have for her," explained the insider.
As OK! reported, White is demanding a salary raise since the American Idol alum is said to be making big bucks for the new job, but since the negations have yet to begin, the timeless beauty has a pit in her stomach about the situation.
"She wants to be with the show for as long as she wants to be on the show, on her terms. She believes she deserves it," the source explained. "It is a major uphill battle, especially when money is involved, and she sees the writing on the wall that they think she is replaceable."
The star would be "heartbroken" if she wasn't asked to return, with the insider declaring, "This has been her life, it would be just as powerful as a death if she doesn't continue with the show."
Another source noted she and Sajak – who will film the upcoming season this September before stepping down – don't have much pull on the game show anymore after longtime producer Harry Friedman retired in 2019.
"She is friendly with everyone, but with the new regime, she doesn't have the clout she once had, is no longer bulletproof, and is unfortunately made to feel replaceable," said the source. "She doesn't want to retire and leave the show, so she really hopes she doesn't get pushed out. That is the last thing on her list to happen, she wants to stay, but she also wants it to be fair and is going to fight for what she believes in and what she deserves."
Daily Mail reported on White's fears.