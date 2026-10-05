REALITY TV NEWS Vicki Gunvalson Says 'Not True' to Rumors She's Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' After Season 21 Source: MEGA Vicki Gunvalson is shutting down rumors that she has already decided to leave 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' Taylor Camp Oct. 5 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vicki Gunvalson is shutting down speculation that she's already decided to leave The Real Housewives of Orange County after her full-time comeback. The 64-year-old reality star responded after an online rumor claimed she wouldn't be back for Season 21 following her return as a Housewife for the show's milestone 20th season. "Well, this is news to me," Gunvalson wrote on Instagram alongside a laughing and orange emoji, while declaring the claim "not true." "But in all seriousness, no decisions have been made yet," she clarified.

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Vicki Gunvalson Says No Season 21 Decision Has Been Made

Source: @VICKIGUNVALSON/INSTAGRAM Vicki Gunvalson said no decisions have been made about whether she will return for Season 21.

The rumor claimed Gunvalson had been invited back for another season but decided not to accept the offer after filming both RHOC and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th. Gunvalson made it clear that's not where things currently stand. "So back to your regularly scheduled programming...whether that's whooping it up or working," she continued in her response. "Whichever one y'all were doing." Gunvalson also poked fun at the speculation with videos about showing up to film despite reports suggesting otherwise and reading something about herself online that was "entirely untrue."

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Vicki Gunvalson Previously Admitted Filming 'RHOC' Is 'Very Demanding'

Source: MEGA Vicki Gunvalson previously acknowledged that balancing business and filming can be difficult.

Although Gunvalson denies deciding to walk away, she has been candid about how difficult returning to the reality series can be. Earlier this year, the Coto Insurance founder admitted filming had become "very demanding" while she continued running her business. "Either my business got busier, or I got older. I don't know if I can sustain like I used to," she said, revealing she'd even skipped filming one night because she needed a break.

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Vicki Gunvalson Made Her Full-Time Comeback for Season 20

Source: @VICKIGUNVALSON/INSTAGRAM The original 'RHOC' star reclaimed her orange for Season 20 after several seasons away from the franchise.

Gunvalson's current stint on RHOC marked a major return for the self-proclaimed "OG of the OC." She helped launch the franchise when The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006 and remained a full-time cast member for years before eventually leaving the series in 2020. After making guest appearances, Gunvalson officially reclaimed her orange for Season 20, becoming a full-time Housewife again for the first time since Season 13.

Andy Cohen Has Praised Vicki Gunvalson's Staying Power

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen has praised Vicki Gunvalson's staying power.