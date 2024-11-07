or
'I Find This Very Disquieting': Victoria Beckham Accused of 'Exploiting' Daughter Harper, 13, by Using Her to Promote Makeup Line

Photo of Victoria Beckham with daughter Harper and a photo of Harper putting on makeup.
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram;@victoriabeckham/tiktok

Some people feel Harper Beckham, 13, should live a more private life.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Victoria Beckham is under fire for posting videos of her 13-year-old daughter using the star's makeup line.

In a new TikTok, the former singer and husband David Beckham's daughter, Harper, filmed herself as she used her mom's pricey cosmetics to get dolled up to present an honor to Victoria at the Harper’s BAZAAR Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, November 5.

victoria beckham accused exploiting daughter harper promote makeup
Source: mega

Some people claimed Victoria Beckham was 'exploiting' daughter Harper by letting her film a makeup tutorial with the star's cosmetics line.

Some people scoffed at the upload given her young age.

"This child may feel like a grown up, but she should be able to rely on her parents to *protect* her, not promote her as part of their brand!" one person commented online, as another said, "How much better would it be for people to use their wealth to promote talented, underprivileged young people rather than their own children who should have enough privilege and education."

"I find this very disquieting," admitted a third individual. "Harper Beckham is 13 and her parents should be protecting her from commercial abuse and exploitation not encouraging it to promote their brand."

As OK! reported, the Beckhams have been under fire before over their parenting choices, as some thought it was inappropriate for Harper to be wearing a slip dress for her 12th birthday.

"Why is your pre teen dressed in bed wear — weird," one person commented on the mom-of-four's photos, while another said, "she is a child in lingerie. It’s not right 😢."

Harper Beckham

victoria beckham accused exploiting daughter harper promote makeup
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

Victoria and David Beckham previously received backlash for allowing their then 12-year-old to wear a slip dress to dinner.

Despite the Spice Girls alum letting her daughter wear the adult frock, she admitted at the time that she hasn't yet discussed the mature topic of her past decision to get and then remove her b----- implants.

"If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her. But we’re not there just yet," Victoria explained.

victoria beckham accused exploiting daughter harper promote makeup
Source: mega

Harper, 13, is the youngest child of the Beckham spouses.

The fashion designer went on to confess that she's never felt that confident in her skin, especially after being bullied at school.

"I never fitted in socially. And when anybody is different, kids can be really mean. I remember being mentally bullied, physically bullied, literally pushed around," the British beauty shared. "I have always said to Harper, ‘If you see a little girl sitting on her own in the playground, that was your mum. Go up and talk to that little girl.'"

"My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible," Victoria continued. "I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that. I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That’s the most important thing, isn’t it?'

