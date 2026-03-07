EXCLUSIVE Spurned Mom Victoria Beckham's Biggest 'Heartbreak' Fear Revealed Amid Furious Feud With Son Brooklyn Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham's biggest heartbreak is reportedly not seeing her grandchild if Brooklyn Beckham has kids one day. Aaron Tinney March 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Brooklyn, 26, and billionaire heiress Nicola, 31, have been locked in a simmering feud with Brooklyn's parents, Victoria, 51, and David, 50, since around their 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Fla. – tensions that escalated publicly last year. Sources now say Brooklyn and Nicola, who have long spoken about wanting a large family, are actively exploring adoption. The development comes after Brooklyn made explosive claims on Instagram in January, alleging his mother once called him "evil" over wedding seating arrangements and that his parents prioritize "Brand Beckham" over family.

He also alleged relatives told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family" – comments some observers believe could resonate painfully given the couple's adoption plans. Sources close to the situation said: "Brooklyn and Nicola have been aligned on adoption from early in their relationship. It is something they discussed openly with both David and Victoria before they were married. They see it as a natural extension of wanting a big family and using their privilege to give a child opportunities they might not otherwise have."

Another insider added: "Victoria has always believed that the arrival of a baby can shift perspective and soften entrenched positions. She is holding on to the idea that becoming parents might help Brooklyn reconnect with what family means." A third source said: "For Victoria, the pain is not about status or image. It is about the fear of being excluded entirely – missing birthdays, first steps, all of it. The thought that she could be watching from afar rather than being present is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking for her. But David has tried to be pragmatic. He has gently warned that a grandchild will not automatically mend fractured relationships. That difference in outlook has created strain behind closed doors." Brooklyn has previously been candid about his desire for children. In 2022, the year he married Nicola, he said: "I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously, it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. My dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

