Spurned Mom Victoria Beckham's Biggest 'Heartbreak' Fear Revealed Amid Furious Feud With Son Brooklyn
March 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Victoria Beckham is said to be grappling with her "biggest heartbreak" – the possibility she may never meet her first grandchild – as her eldest son, Brooklyn, moves forward with plans to adopt a child with his wife, Nicola Peltz, amid his ongoing and bitter family rift.
Brooklyn, 26, and billionaire heiress Nicola, 31, have been locked in a simmering feud with Brooklyn's parents, Victoria, 51, and David, 50, since around their 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Fla. – tensions that escalated publicly last year.
Sources now say Brooklyn and Nicola, who have long spoken about wanting a large family, are actively exploring adoption.
The development comes after Brooklyn made explosive claims on Instagram in January, alleging his mother once called him "evil" over wedding seating arrangements and that his parents prioritize "Brand Beckham" over family.
He also alleged relatives told him Nicola was "not blood" and "not family" – comments some observers believe could resonate painfully given the couple's adoption plans.
Sources close to the situation said: "Brooklyn and Nicola have been aligned on adoption from early in their relationship. It is something they discussed openly with both David and Victoria before they were married. They see it as a natural extension of wanting a big family and using their privilege to give a child opportunities they might not otherwise have."
Another insider added: "Victoria has always believed that the arrival of a baby can shift perspective and soften entrenched positions. She is holding on to the idea that becoming parents might help Brooklyn reconnect with what family means."
A third source said: "For Victoria, the pain is not about status or image. It is about the fear of being excluded entirely – missing birthdays, first steps, all of it. The thought that she could be watching from afar rather than being present is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking for her. But David has tried to be pragmatic. He has gently warned that a grandchild will not automatically mend fractured relationships. That difference in outlook has created strain behind closed doors."
Brooklyn has previously been candid about his desire for children.
In 2022, the year he married Nicola, he said: "I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously, it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. My dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."
Two years later, Victoria reflected on the prospect of grandmotherhood, saying she would be a "very elegant" grandmother and adding: "Hopefully one day, if I am blessed, then that will be wonderful."
Friends say Victoria remains "hopeful" reconciliation with Brooklyn is possible as the prospect of never meeting her grandchild is "too heartbreaking for her to even consider."
Brooklyn and Nicola – who are already devoted to their rescue dogs Lamb, Label, Birdie and Angel – are said to have been discussing adoption and surrogacy for months, with hopes of welcoming a child as early as this year.
A source close to the couple said reconciliation with Brooklyn's existing family is not on the horizon as part of his plans to start one of his own.
They added: "Brooklyn and Nicola are under no illusions that this situation is going to resolve itself with a simple conversation or a grand gesture. In their minds, too much has happened and too many lines have been crossed for things to just snap back into place."