'VPR' Star Peter Madrigal Admits He Has 'No Respect' for Raquel Leviss After Tom Sandoval Affair

When the SUR manager was asked about why he made a comment about Leviss' whereabouts after she claimed she checked into a mental health facility in the aftermath of Scandoval, he doubled down on his original words. "It's not a mental health institute. That's why," quipped Madrigal, who briefly dated the 28-year-old last year.

"When you start saying it's a mental health institution, when we know that Miraval — it's literally in the title, Miraval Resort and Spa — is that mental health?" he questioned. "I have no respect for her."