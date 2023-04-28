'VPR' Star Peter Madrigal Admits He Has 'No Respect' for Raquel Leviss After Tom Sandoval Affair
Peter Madrigal did not mince words when asked about Raquel Leviss.
During a Wednesday, April 26, appearance on the "UNDRESSED WITH POL' AND PATRIK" podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum got extremely honest over how he felt about the former beauty queen after her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed.
When the SUR manager was asked about why he made a comment about Leviss' whereabouts after she claimed she checked into a mental health facility in the aftermath of Scandoval, he doubled down on his original words. "It's not a mental health institute. That's why," quipped Madrigal, who briefly dated the 28-year-old last year.
"When you start saying it's a mental health institution, when we know that Miraval — it's literally in the title, Miraval Resort and Spa — is that mental health?" he questioned. "I have no respect for her."
The 38-year-old and former star Dayna Kathan first roused suspicions about the nature of Leviss' getaway in the comments section of a fan's Instagram post. “Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort," Madrigal penned, while the blonde beauty added, “She’s at a spa."
The TomTom cofounder called out his costars for making such shocking allegations about his rumored girlfriend. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” Sandoval said in a Tuesday, April 25, interview. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact … that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”
The bartender even went on to directly call out both Madrigal and Kathan for their remarks, saying the two “have absolutely no idea what’s going on.”
After the news hit that Leviss had been sleeping with Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back for seven months, her representative claimed the college graduate was looking to get herself help even before the media storm hit.
“Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from her camp explained shortly after the Season 10 reunion taped.