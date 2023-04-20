Watch: Tom Brady Lets Loose With Old Teammates & Family During Retirement Party
Who says retired life has to be boring? Two months after Tom Brady announced his official retirement, the athlete shared a video to prove he's been living it up with friends and loved ones since saying goodbye to the gridiron.
The clip, which the star posted on Wednesday, April 19, showed a crowd gathering at a Florida locale as the dad-of-three walks out to a group of people, making it seem like the gathering may have been a surprise.
"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family," the former NFL pro captioned the post. "Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries 😂."
He then hits the putting green with eldest son Jack, 15, and some of his old football buddies, such as Julian Edelman, with the rest of the montage depicting the guys going water-skiing, playing football on the beach, dancing and eating cake.
His pals also shared touching messages for the athlete, 45, with Rob Gronkowski telling the quarterback, "You are a special guy. Thank you for everything. Thank you for showing me the ropes."
The action-packed video had Brady's fans calling for another comeback, but he's already been busy since hanging up his jersey thanks to his apparel line Brady Brand.
The Super Bowl champ has also just started to "date again" after splitting from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last fall.
"He’s shopping," one insider told an outlet of looking for potential suitors. "He is out and about."
Earlier this month, rumors swirled that Brady had started seeing Reese Witherspoon, who is fresh off her divorce from Jim Toth, but their reps denied the gossip, revealing the two stars have never even met before.
Meanwhile, the former NFL pro has maintained an amicable relationship with Bündchen as they co-parent their two kids, Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10.
"We’re not playing against each other. We are a team, and that’s beautiful," the model insisted of their dynamic in a recent interview. "I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it
Brady shares his older son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.