Reese Witherspoon & Tom Brady Not Dating After Respective Divorces, Source Claims They've Never Even Met
So much for a new Hollywood power couple!
Though rumors ran rampant last month that Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady struck up a romance, both of their reps have denied the buzz. In fact, one source told a publication the twosome has never even crossed paths before.
The speculation started after an anonymous tipster told gossip outlet DeuxMoi, "A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced." They hinted at the individuals by referring to Legally Blonde and the athlete's most recent teams, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In reality, neither star has been publicly linked to a significant other since their respective breakups, though the Oscar winner's split is still fresh.
As OK! reported, the Big Little Lies lead, 47, and talent agent Jim Toth, 52, announced on March 24 that they were ending their 11-year marriage.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they revealed via a joint social media statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added, referencing Tennessee, 10. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
Meanwhile, the quarterback and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits on their 13-year union in October 2022.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the father-of-three, 45, insisted via Instagram at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
The model, 42, echoed those sentiments in her own post.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," shared the stunner. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."