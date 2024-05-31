'Weirdo S---': Ice-T Mocks Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Celibacy Confession
Ice-T was shocked to find out that rock star Lenny Kravitz has been celibate for nine years.
Shortly after the dad-of-one's confession, the rapper tweeted — but then deleted — a note that read, "9yrs without S--? F that BS. Weirdo s---."
Despite taking down his post, he continued to talk about the situation, tweeting, "Hey..... If you're a guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without s--... You're following the wrong page."
"S---'s Weird to me..... I love to F---. A lot," he added.
Some social media users found the Law & Order: SVU star's words a bit harsh, with one person tweeting, "Why judge him though? It’s his choice," while a second said, "That’s wrong Ice! He’s not weird. That’s his own journey."
The following day, Ice-T, 66, tweeted to his haters, "the ICE COLD FACT You don’t have to like me….. And I don’t give a F---. Have a nice day."
The "Fly Away" crooner shared his decision in a new interview with The Guardian, explaining, "it's a spiritual thing."
"I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," he explained of why he's abstaining until he finds the right person, adding he hasn't been in any relationships for the same amount of time.
The Hunger Games alum, 60, said his decision partly stems from witnessing his father cheat on his mother. When Kravitz confronted his dad years ago, he was told that infidelity is inevitable in marriages, which affected the way the singer moved forward when it came to romance.
Though he and Lisa Bonet, 56, married in 1987 and welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz, now 35, the pair split in 1993.
"After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player," he said of his dad. "I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.”
His vow of abstinence helped him do so "by taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”
The songwriter touched on the subject in a 2008 interview as well, noting, "[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married."
"Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit," he said of what he wants in a partner. "It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture."