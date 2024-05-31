OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ice-T
OK LogoNEWS

'Weirdo S---': Ice-T Mocks Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Celibacy Confession

weirdo ice t mocks lenny kravitz year celibacy confession
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ice-T was shocked to find out that rock star Lenny Kravitz has been celibate for nine years.

Shortly after the dad-of-one's confession, the rapper tweeted — but then deleted — a note that read, "9yrs without S--? F that BS. Weirdo s---."

Article continues below advertisement
ice t lenny kravitz celibacy
Source: mega

Ice-T called Lenny Kravitz a 'weirdo' for his vow of celibacy.

Despite taking down his post, he continued to talk about the situation, tweeting, "Hey..... If you're a guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without s--... You're following the wrong page."

"S---'s Weird to me..... I love to F---. A lot," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t lenny kravitz celibacy
Source: mega

Kravitz was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993.

Article continues below advertisement

Some social media users found the Law & Order: SVU star's words a bit harsh, with one person tweeting, "Why judge him though? It’s his choice," while a second said, "That’s wrong Ice! He’s not weird. That’s his own journey."

The following day, Ice-T, 66, tweeted to his haters, "the ICE COLD FACT You don’t have to like me….. And I don’t give a F---. Have a nice day."

Article continues below advertisement
ice t lenny kravitz celibacy
Source: mega

Ice-T and Coco Austin tied the knot in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Fly Away" crooner shared his decision in a new interview with The Guardian, explaining, "it's a spiritual thing."

"I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," he explained of why he's abstaining until he finds the right person, adding he hasn't been in any relationships for the same amount of time.

MORE ON:
Ice-T
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Hunger Games alum, 60, said his decision partly stems from witnessing his father cheat on his mother. When Kravitz confronted his dad years ago, he was told that infidelity is inevitable in marriages, which affected the way the singer moved forward when it came to romance.

Though he and Lisa Bonet, 56, married in 1987 and welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz, now 35, the pair split in 1993.

Article continues below advertisement
ice t lenny kravitz celibacy
Source: mega

The rock star has been single for almost a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

"After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player," he said of his dad. "I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years.”

His vow of abstinence helped him do so "by taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

Article continues below advertisement

The songwriter touched on the subject in a 2008 interview as well, noting, "[It’s] just a promise I made until I get married."

"Where I’m at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit," he said of what he wants in a partner. "It usually trips them out, but that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m looking at the big picture."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.