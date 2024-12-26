Upset Wendy Williams Lashes Out at Caretakers After Celebrating Son's Graduation Amid Dementia Battle: Watch
Wendy Williams wants the people she hired to do what their told.
The dementia-stricken talk show star was visibly upset at her caretakers while outside a Florida restaurant last week after celebrating her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s graduation from Florida International University.
In a video filmed by the "We in Miami" podcast crew, Williams, 60, could be seen yelling at her caretakers for apparently leaving her mobility scooter in the middle of the street and failing to have the right car come pick her up when she was trying to swiftly leave her son's celebration dinner in Miami.
"And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this," a wide-eyed Williams angrily explained, adding: "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car?"
One of the podcasters then approached the television personality, asking: "Wendy what happened? What [did] they do?"
"They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was totally the wrong car. They left my scooter as they walked over there," she informed the cameraman. "Leaving my most precious, most — this cost a f------ mint motherf------. They just left my s--- out there."
- Wendy Williams All Smiles in Rare Sighting After Guardian Claims She's 'Permanently Incapacitated' Amid Dementia Battle
- Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Reveals His Mom Is 'Sober' and 'Wants to Come Home' as 'Isolation Is Killing Her' Amid Dementia Battle
- Wheelchair-Bound Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance and Gets Emotional at Son's College Graduation: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Get the car over here, not over there, so I can go easily into the street to — for the car," she ordered her team. "They supposed to be ordering the car, that's what you're supposed to be doing. They wanna work for me, that's what they're doing. They're making money from me, get the Godd--- car."
The "We in Miami" podcast host, known as Stunt Lifestyle, then attempted to debrief the situation for viewers, noting: "So, I think, according to Wendy's family, she was really upset about the disorganization and the lack of care. She indicated the car was not close to assure she was like, even getting into the right car. It was just really messy, so she was really upset and her family was really upset, too."
The heated ordeal occurred around the same time Williams' son declared via social media that he'd love to get his mom "home" amid her ongoing frontotemporal dementia battle.
"While I'm here quick update on my mom. She's sober and wants to come home. We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else," Hunter Jr. commented on an Instagram post about his graduation achievement.
Williams entered a treatment facility in April 2023 to deal with "cognitive issues." Her court-appointed legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, claimed in court documents filed this November that the former broadcaster was "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated."
In addition to her aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnoses, Williams also suffers from a thyroid-related autoimmune condition called Graves' disease and symptoms of severe substance abuse.