Upset Wendy Williams Lashes Out at Caretakers After Celebrating Son's Graduation Amid Dementia Battle: Watch

Upset Wendy Williams Lashes Out at Caretakers After Celebrating Son's Graduation Amid Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams wants the people she hired to do what their told. The dementia-stricken talk show star was visibly upset at her caretakers while outside a Florida restaurant last week after celebrating her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s graduation from Florida International University.

Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X Wendy Williams was upset with her caretakers after a mishap occurred outside of a Miami restaurant.

In a video filmed by the "We in Miami" podcast crew, Williams, 60, could be seen yelling at her caretakers for apparently leaving her mobility scooter in the middle of the street and failing to have the right car come pick her up when she was trying to swiftly leave her son's celebration dinner in Miami. "And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this," a wide-eyed Williams angrily explained, adding: "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car?"

One of the podcasters then approached the television personality, asking: "Wendy what happened? What [did] they do?" "They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was totally the wrong car. They left my scooter as they walked over there," she informed the cameraman. "Leaving my most precious, most — this cost a f------ mint motherf------. They just left my s--- out there."

Source: MEGA Wendy Williams has been using a mobility scooter amid her declining health woes.

"Get the car over here, not over there, so I can go easily into the street to — for the car," she ordered her team. "They supposed to be ordering the car, that's what you're supposed to be doing. They wanna work for me, that's what they're doing. They're making money from me, get the Godd--- car." The "We in Miami" podcast host, known as Stunt Lifestyle, then attempted to debrief the situation for viewers, noting: "So, I think, according to Wendy's family, she was really upset about the disorganization and the lack of care. She indicated the car was not close to assure she was like, even getting into the right car. It was just really messy, so she was really upset and her family was really upset, too."

Source: MEGA Wendy Williams was angry with her caretakers after they allegedly left her scooter in the middle of the street.

The heated ordeal occurred around the same time Williams' son declared via social media that he'd love to get his mom "home" amid her ongoing frontotemporal dementia battle. "While I'm here quick update on my mom. She's sober and wants to come home. We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else," Hunter Jr. commented on an Instagram post about his graduation achievement.

Source: MEGA The talk show star's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently graduated from Florida International University.