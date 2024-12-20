Wheelchair-Bound Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance and Gets Emotional at Son's College Graduation: Watch

On Thursday, December 19, the former talk show host was seen in Miami, Fla., attending the ceremony while in an electric wheelchair, wearing a black glittery dress with a plunging V-neck and three-quarter sleeves.

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance to support her one and only son , Kevin Hunter Jr ., at his college graduation despite her ongoing health struggles.

In an emotional moment captured on video, Williams sat in a crowded hall as her son, whom she shares with ex Kevin Hunter , received his Economics diploma from the Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.

Wendy Williams spotted for the first time in over a year at her son’s graduation today 🥹🩷 pic.twitter.com/bWI2ucH0Yt

In another clip, Wendy was seen driving around the area, wide-eyed, with a few armed guards surrounding her.

Her sister, Wanda Finnie , sat beside her and offered her some gum, though Wendy declined, while her father , Thomas Williams , was also seated to her left.

The TV icon was present during her son's graduation.

Fans took to social media, expressing their love and support for the TV icon.

One user wrote, “She looks better than the last time I saw her. Glad she’s doing good!”

Another shared, “I’m glad her family is taking good care of her.”

A third fan wrote, “She looks great!!! Love you Wendy ❤️,” while a fourth commented, “I just watched all of her new documentaries recently and it makes me so happy to see she’s finally with her family. Sitting next to her sister. 😭🥹.”

One fan sent positive vibes, commenting, “Yes Queen !! Heal ♥️.”

However, not all comments were positive. “Sabrina Morrissey is a scammer and a fraud. That lady was assigned to Wendy’s case by a judge who are friends with Sabrina teacup colored a--,” one person wrote, referring to her court-appointed guardian.