Wendy Williams All Smiles in Rare Sighting After Guardian Claims She's 'Permanently Incapacitated' Amid Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance following claims from her guardian that the former talk show host is “permanently incapacitated” due to early-onset dementia.

The 60-year-old ex-TV icon was all smiles as she relaxed in the back seat of a black SUV during a stop at Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday, December 15, according to an Instagram video captured by blogger Antoine Edwards.