or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > wendy williams
OK LogoHEALTH

Wendy Williams All Smiles in Rare Sighting After Guardian Claims She's 'Permanently Incapacitated' Amid Dementia Battle

wendy williams outing
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams was seen in a rare outing after her guardian claimed she's 'permanently incapacitated.'

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance following claims from her guardian that the former talk show host is “permanently incapacitated” due to early-onset dementia.

The 60-year-old ex-TV icon was all smiles as she relaxed in the back seat of a black SUV during a stop at Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sunday, December 15, according to an Instagram video captured by blogger Antoine Edwards.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams condition
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams used to host 'The Wendy Williams Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to Edwards, Williams wasn’t alone as her nephew Travis Finnie accompanied her on the outing.

Williams looked stylish, rocking an army green jacket paired with bold accessories, including several bracelets and a statement ring.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @toinethedon/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She then completed her look with a red lipstick.

Article continues below advertisement

The sighting comes just weeks after her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a legal document on November 12 in a New York court, revealing that the former talk show host is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated" due to her dementia diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams has been out of the spotlight for some time.

Article continues below advertisement

The recent filing is part of a lawsuit involving A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment and others behind the four-part docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams?, which "provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy's life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself."

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit accused the defendant of filming Williams without a valid contract or her guardian’s consent, claiming she was in a “highly vulnerable” state and “clearly incapable of consenting to being filmed, much less humiliated and exploited.”

MORE ON:
wendy williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An excerpt of the legal document reads: "This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams]. FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time.”

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams dementia
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams, 60, was diagnosed with dementia in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Morrissey also requested that the court approve “narrowly applied redactions” to certain details about Williams' health, finances and family relationships in the ongoing legal battle to protect her privacy and dignity.

Article continues below advertisement

A&E, however, fired back with a counterclaim, arguing that neither Williams nor Morrissey ever tried to stop production or question the validity of her contract.

Article continues below advertisement

“We also describe how Williams’ manager Will Selby saw the Documentary and its trailer before they aired and expressed enthusiastic support. Williams’ family members also watched the Documentary before its release, expressed support, and even participated in press interviews connected to its launch,” the network said in their statement.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams legal battle
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with alcohol-related brain damage in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of FTD, she was also diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 2018, and lymphedema and alcohol-related brain damage in 2019, leading Morrissey to being in charge.

However, her sister Wanda Finnie revealed to People that the family had not been informed about Williams’ condition or diagnosis and hadn’t received any updates on her health since the fall of 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"How did she go from this aunt or sister that we love and is healthy one minute to this person who’s in and out of the hospital?" Finnie questioned while wondering why Morrissey is reportedly the only person with unrestricted access to Williams at the moment.

"How is that system better than the system the family could put in place? I don't know. I do know that this system is broken. I hope that at some point, Wendy becomes strong enough where she can speak on her own behalf," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.