Wendy Williams Was 'Sharp, Upbeat and Aware' During Rare Outing Amid Her Dementia Battle: Source

According to a staffer at the store, Williams was "sharp, upbeat, aware and very bubbly" during her shopping experience.

"She was engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things," they added.

The happy update comes as the former disk jockey was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia at the start of the year. Due to her increasing mental decline since 2021, Williams was put under financial guardianship in 2022, and her family has claimed they have been denied access to her.