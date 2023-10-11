Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Accused of Ignoring Lawsuit Over Unpaid 5-Figure Credit Card Bill

Per legal papers, UBS Bank USA has requested a default judgment be entered against the former The Wendy Williams Show producer for refusing to pay the monthly minimum on the $20,176.83 debt accrued — as of March 2023 — from a Visa Signature card he obtained in 2014.

"Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement," the lawsuit alleged. The bank demanded Hunter shell out the entire amount owed and lawyer fees.