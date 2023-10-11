Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Accused of Ignoring Lawsuit Over Unpaid 5-Figure Credit Card Bill
Kevin Hunter is in a legal bind!
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wendy Williams' ex-husband completely ignored a lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill and is now being hit with a massive judgment.
Per legal papers, UBS Bank USA has requested a default judgment be entered against the former The Wendy Williams Show producer for refusing to pay the monthly minimum on the $20,176.83 debt accrued — as of March 2023 — from a Visa Signature card he obtained in 2014.
"Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement," the lawsuit alleged. The bank demanded Hunter shell out the entire amount owed and lawyer fees.
UBS Bank claims they notified the 51-year-old on January 23 and March 1, 2023. "Despite UBS Bank's demand, [Hunter] has failed and refuses to pay the outstanding Account Balance," the filing continued.
As OK! previously reported, Hunter has downsized his life after a judge denied his request to continue to collect alimony from the former daytime diva, even going on to sell his $1.2 million home.
"I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I'm behind on that bill," Hunter claimed in court documents requesting more money from his former spouse. "If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow."
"I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," he continued. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement."
Hunter previously filed a $10 million lawsuit against the producers of Williams' former talk show for firing him in 2019 after he and the radio jockey ended their marriage.
However, the accused party was not taking the former employee's allegations seriously. "[Hunter's] claim warrants dismissal because his marriage to Williams, in particular, is not a protected characteristic," stated an attorney representing Ira Bernstein, Mort Marcus and their company Debmar-Mercury.
Hunter has also been vocal about the state of Williams' mental health as of late. "She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this swinging," he said of the embattled media mogul last year.
"Everybody's family and I realized that I had to swing the sword for my whole family because there are a lot of people that are trying to exploit what I have built along with my family," Hunter continued. "I'm not going to let nobody take away from me what is mine, and I need to be very focused for the fight that is in front of me."