Wendy Williams 'Not in the Hospital' After Claims She Was Rushed to a Medical Facility Twice, Rep Confirms
Rumors debunked!
On Saturday, May 20, Wendy William's rep, Shawn Zanotti, shared that the star is not in medical care despite reports she has been hospitalized twice this month.
"I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported," Zanotti told a news outlet.
On Friday, May 19, sources told The U.S. Sun that the former "Wendy Williams Show" host had been in and out of a medical facility last week.
"Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in," one source claimed to the tabloid.
A second source said the troubled TV personality's family was aware of her hospitalization, though they did not know the reason for her check in.
"All I know is she is in the hospital right now, and it's not rehab. I don't know which hospital," the second source alleged.
Despite the knowledge that Williams is not in the city that never sleeps, her location is currently undisclosed.
As OK! previously reported, the 58-year-old recently backed out of a $25,000 speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women's Expo on Saturday, May 20. The report came amid speculation over the celebrity's health.
"We regretfully have to inform you that Wendy Williams would not be appearing at The Ultimate Women's Expo in Atlanta on May 20th, 2023," Zanotti announced on Friday.
The event’s publicist Jane Sands also shared a statement, saying, "It was with great consideration that we felt it was best for Wendy to join the Ultimate Women's Expo at a later date. We look forward to releasing those details when they are confirmed. We are grateful to the Grammy award winning R&B artist, Monica, for being a great addition as the Keynote speaker in Wendy's absence. Can't wait to see you soon!"
The mysterious cancelation has left people concerned for Williams' health.
"There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage," an insider alleged.
"Wendy's ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next," they noted. "There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better."
Page Six reported on Zanotti's comments.