Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Selling $1.2 Million Home After Losing Fight for Alimony Payments
If Wendy Williams was "smiling" after learning ex-husband Kevin Hunter was dumped by his mistress, she's likely beaming now that he has to sell his $1.2 million Florida home.
As OK! reported, a judge shot down the cheating television producer's request for alimony payments from his ex to resume in February, citing that his demands were “not emergent” and ordering the recent application “be dismissed without prejudice.”
Now, without the money and with a new single status after OK! reported Hunter was dumped by the woman who had his love child while he and Williams were still together, he is unloading his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,425 sq. ft. pad located in Parkland, Florida.
In fact, the home already has a pending sale, according to real estate records obtained by Radar.
Hunter — who was married to the troubled star from 1999 until 2020 — first purchased the home in 2020 for $795k. After listing the estate in April for $1.3 million, Hunter's home was under contract as of June 29 and is awaiting final approval, per the outlet.
Williams' ex and his former girlfriend Sharina Hudson reportedly moved from New Jersey to Florida months after his divorce from The Wendy William Show host was finalized.
However, OK! learned earlier this month that Hudson kicked Hunter to the curb after his alimony payments dried up in early 2022 since Williams no longer films her show.
According to a source, Hudson didn't want to support her deadbeat beau, leading her to kick him to the curb.
- 'I Didn't Take Advantage': Wendy Williams' Son Denies He Stole $100K, Insists He Used Mom’s American Express to 'Pay for Her Treatment'
- Wendy Williams 'Has Been Smiling' After Learning Her Cheating Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Got Dumped by His Baby Mama: Source
- Wendy Williams' Manager Fires Back After Her Son Claims Her Team Is 'Taking Advantage' of the Former Talk Show Host: 'He's Entitled to His Opinion'
“Wendy has been smiling since she heard the news,” spilled the source of Williams' reaction to her ex's dumping.
Hunter infamously stepped out on Williams with Hudson in 2018, resulting in the birth of daughter Journee. Looking back on her former love's extramarital tendencies, Williams — who spent time in a Malibu rehabilitation center last year — admitted in 2021, "I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She alleged on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that she knew about his affair with Hudson "almost since the beginning."
Williams and Hunter are also parents to Kevin Hunter Jr., 22.