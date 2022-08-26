Wendy Williams' Ex Financial Advisor & Manager Left Her 'To Die,' Claims Former Attorney
Wendy Williams' former attorney has claimed her client was "left to die" by her ex team.
LaShawn Thomas is going after Williams' former financial advisor, Lori Schiller, and former manager Bernie Young for their alleged involvement in the embattled talk show host's lawsuit against Wells Fargo after the bank froze her accounts due to concern that she was being financially exploited.
Thomas declared Schiller, who is still embroiled with the lawsuit despite no longer working for Williams, is trying to "muddy the waters" by allegedly backing a false report that Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., misused his mom's American Express card, prompting the bank's decision to freeze the accounts.
"The real issue is that Wells Fargo, through their adviser, refused to grant Wendy access to her own accounts, this includes the right to check her balance," said Thomas in a recent statement after the accusations against Hunter Jr. made their rounds earlier this week. "No bank should have the authority to do that. No one attempted to gain access to any of Wendy’s accounts."
Thomas lamented: "The Wells Fargo adviser and [former manager Bernie Young] were the only people with access. … They left Wendy to die."
As Williams continues to battle several health issues, Hunter Jr. stepped in to help his mom "both mentally and physically with the assistance of a team of doctors,” according to the lawyer.
Thomas emphasized Hunter Jr. "absolutely loves his mother" and that "no one should place any blame or allegations of wrongdoing at his feet."
Thomas' statement comes after Hunter Jr. was accused of charging $100,000 to The Wendy Williams Show alum's credit card without authorization, claims the famous offspring has vehemently denied.
The validity of the report about Hunter Jr. remains unclear, as it came from an insider, with Thomas also pointing out Schiller and Young were the only people able to access Williams' accounts.
“Lori’s responsibility was to pay all of Wendy’s and Kevin Jr.’s bills. Kevin has always reached out to Lori for the payment of bills," she said. “If anyone (Wendy or Kevin) needed money, they had to contact Lori so that she could initiate payment.”
As for what ultimately prompted the conservatorship Williams is now under in order for her to regain her access to her bank accounts, Thomas said it was her client's desire to buy a condo for Hunter Jr. in Miami.
Williams reportedly asked Schiller to work out the details of the real estate deal because she allegedly promised she could help them avoid commission fees. However, one month before he was set to move in, he got a call from the landlord saying he never received an offer and the price had skyrocketed.
Out of nowhere, Schiller reportedly told Hunter Jr., "she could no longer speak with him without Wendy’s written authorization," as a verbal one was "no longer sufficient," but when Williams, Thomas and Hunter Jr. went down to a local Wells Fargo branch to submit a written authorization and power of attorney, they "refused to accept it."
After the bank manager phoned Schiller to help sort out the situation, the former advisor told Williams she would only speak to her if she was alone, as OK! previously reported.
Williams, Thomas and Hunter Jr. left the bank having achieved nothing, with the legal mind claiming Schiller did agree to fly down to Miami to meet with the embattled celebrity in person, but she never arrived.
“Instead, [Schiller] locked Wendy out of all of her accounts,” Thomas claimed. “[Schiller] restricted all access to every single account. Wendy was even restricted from going to the bank and personally withdrawing funds."
“… Wendy, a woman who has worked hard for her wealth, was left penniless,” Williams' former attorney concluded.