Wendy Williams' Son Allegedly Went On $100K Spending Spree Before Well Fargo Froze Media Mogul's Accounts
Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly went on quite a spending spree prior to Wells Fargo freezing her accounts. According to insiders close to the former daytime diva, her 22-year-old son spent $100,000 on her AmEx in the months leading up to her financial issues.
"Kevin Jr. spent around $100,000 on Wendy's personal America Express card. This was her own AmEx specifically," a source close to Williams explained.
COMEDIAN HEATHER MCDONALD DISHES ON WENDY WILLIAMS, KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON'S SPLIT & ALL NEW TOUR
The insider alleged this credit card in particular was not the same card that the former radio jockey's manager Bernie Young had used to hire an attorney. "Kevin was demanding that Wendy's advisor pay the bill instead of Wendy," the source dished about her only child.
However, Hunter Jr. has flat out denied running up his mother's debt. "I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts," Hunter Jr. said in a statement.
As OK! previously reported, Williams' former attorney LaShawn Thomas claimed Wells Fargo went behind her back and attempted to coerce the media mogul after she was locked out of her accounts in January.
"I met Wendy at the Wells Fargo branch. We went into the Wells Fargo branch and we spoke to the branch manager," Thomas explained. "We told him what was going on."
WENDY WILLIAMS' ATTORNEY ACCUSES JUDGE OF REFUSING TO LET HER SPEAK TO EMBATTLED CLIENT AS WELLS FARGO SUIT RAGES ON
"Wendy said she wanted to get access to the accounts," but the manager told her, "'Well, we don't do that in the retail branch. That's the Wells Fargo advisors, let me see if I can get somebody on the line," the attorney continued, noting that Hunter Jr. was also present to set up online banking for his mother.
"He went into another room and had a conversation with Lori [Schiller] and came out," Thomas continued of the call to Williams' ex financial advisor, "He said Lori was willing to talk to Wendy, but that she doesn't want anybody else in the room when she talks to Wendy."