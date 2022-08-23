Wendy Williams' Son Allegedly Went On $100K Spending Spree Before Well Fargo Froze Media Mogul's Accounts

The insider alleged this credit card in particular was not the same card that the former radio jockey's manager Bernie Young had used to hire an attorney. "Kevin was demanding that Wendy's advisor pay the bill instead of Wendy," the source dished about her only child.

However, Hunter Jr. has flat out denied running up his mother's debt. "I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts," Hunter Jr. said in a statement.