Wendy Williams' Attorney Accuses Judge Of Refusing To Let Her Speak To Embattled Client As Wells Fargo Suit Rages On
Wendy Williams' attorney Is going after the judge in her client's Wells Fargo case.
According to LaShawn Thomas, whom Williams hired last year to help her battle the bank after they froze her accounts, the court threatened to report her if she communicated with the embattled talk show host, 58.
Thomas claimed Williams has been "isolated" from her and that she has done everything in her power to assist her client, going on to file a complaint against Wells Fargo and the judge for her “improper actions.”
Williams' decision to bring on Thomas raised eyebrows considering the legal mind has ties to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. And according to The Hollywood Reporter’s exposé on the former The Wendy Williams Show host, the conflict of interest was the reason Thomas was prohibited from working on the Wells Fargo case.
"There was never a conflict of interest. The judge and Wells Fargo did not want me on the case because I couldn’t be bought," Thomas told Radar of what actually happened behind the scenes. "I would never stand by and watch my Client be taken advantage of; so they did everything to get me out of the picture… including threatening to report me to the Florida Bar if I communicated with my client.”
"Their goal was to get Wendy back to New York to control her," Thomas said of what the court and bank allegedly wanted. "Wendy was doing well in Florida with her son [Kevin Hunter Jr.]. She was on the mend, seeing her doctors every day, exercising, and having coherent conversations."
“The person you see today is vastly different than you saw in videos from Florida," the attorney furthered, referring to a shocking sighting of Williams at the end of last year.
Williams has an apartment in New York City, where she also filmed her 13-season long chat show. However, after stepping back from her famed purple chair in September 2021 to deal with several ongoing health issues, she stayed at a rehab facility in Miami.
In December 2021, the troubled radio jockey was seen exiting the wellness center, during which she declared in a now-viral video that, “Wendy is doing fabulous,” as she spoke in the third person wearing a red Versace robe.
Though Thomas has declared there has been a major change in Williams in recent months, OK! reported her inner circle is still very concerned after seeing her recent behavior, including claims that she is married to a New York police officer.
And despite Thomas' apparent efforts to help her client regarding the suit, she told the publication she cannot continue to "pursue these actions as I have been impeded in my attempts to communicate with Wendy by the court. They don’t want us to see a healthy Wendy hence the Court’s threats to sanction me if I spoke to the media or to Wendy."