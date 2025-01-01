Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Is 'All She Has Left' After Losing Her TV Career and Radio Show, Insider Says: He's 'Everything to Her'

"And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this," Williams could be heard lamenting at the time. "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car?"

When someone asked her what happened, she replied, "They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was totally the wrong car. They left my scooter as they walked over there. Leaving my most precious, most — this cost a f------ mint motherf------. They just left my s--- out there."

"They supposed to be ordering the car, that's what you're supposed to be doing. They wanna work for me, that's what they're doing," she continued. "They're making money from me, get the Godd--- car."