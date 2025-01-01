Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Is 'All She Has Left' After Losing Her TV Career and Radio Show, Insider Says: He's 'Everything to Her'
Wendy Williams tragically lost her career after suffering a number of serious health issues over the past few years.
Now, as she battles aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the former talk show host values her relationship with her only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, more than anything else, according to a source.
"Kevin is everything to her," the source dished to a news outlet. "After losing her radio show, TV career and even her closest friends, he’s about all she has left."
Following her dementia diagnosis, Williams was placed under the guardianship of Sabrina E. Morrissey. Amid claims that she's "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated" at this point in her life, she's been spending time with her son.
As OK! previously reported, she was spotted attending Kevin's graduation from Florida International University earlier this month. The former DJ was seen wearing a black glittery dress with a deep v-neck as she watched the long-awaited ceremony.
However, the happy day took a turn when she was spotted snapping at her caretakers for seemingly leaving her mobility scooter in the road while they were all attempting to leave the event for a celebratory dinner in Miami.
"And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this," Williams could be heard lamenting at the time. "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car?"
When someone asked her what happened, she replied, "They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was totally the wrong car. They left my scooter as they walked over there. Leaving my most precious, most — this cost a f------ mint motherf------. They just left my s--- out there."
"They supposed to be ordering the car, that's what you're supposed to be doing. They wanna work for me, that's what they're doing," she continued. "They're making money from me, get the Godd--- car."
Despite the ups and downs with her health, including issues with alcohol abuse, Kevin Jr. claimed his mother is currently "sober and wants to come home."
"We're fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else," he added.
