Wendy Williams Fires Her Court-Appointed Lawyer Amid Guardianship Battle
Wendy Williams dropped her court-appointed attorney Linda Redlisky on Wednesday, January 29, as she continues her fight to be released from her legal guardianship, according to a source.
The ailing former talk show host reportedly asked Redlisky to file court documents requesting a trial to determine if she actually needs the guardianship, but Williams was unhappy that hadn't been done yet.
This comes after Williams claimed her life has been "ridiculous" under the guardianship as she insisted she is not mentally incapacitated.
"I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life," she said in a recent interview. "I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window."
"I’m not in a good position. My life is screwed up," she continued. "You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I feel like, you know, they’re trying to control me and everything that I do."
She further alleged she was suffering from "emotional abuse."
During her appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, Williams worried she wouldn't be able to even visit with her elderly father for his birthday.
"I am exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised… my life is f------ up ... I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad," she said. "That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage — I don’t know that she’s going to let me."
- Wendy Williams' Guardian's Legal Battle With Lifetime Intensifies as Appeal Is Filed Hours Before Documentary's Release
- Financial Fiasco! Wendy Williams Unhappy With Judge Ruling In Ongoing Wells Fargo Lawsuit
- Wendy Williams Dubs Ex Financial Advisor A 'Disgruntled' Former Employee After Claiming Ailing Host Was 'Of Unsound Mind'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents the guardianship case rather than Williams personally, told others not to be fooled by the former DJ's lucid moments.
The 60-year-old television personality has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which Kaplan claimed made her incapable of making appropriate "legal and financial decisions." However, she still has "good" days.
Last November, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, also claimed her early-onset dementia, had progressed to the point that she was "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."
The decision to provide her with a court-appointed guardian came after "a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances," per court documents filed by Morrissey in November 2024.
TMZ reported Williams filed Redlisky.