or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > wendy williams
OK LogoNEWS

Wendy Williams Fires Her Court-Appointed Lawyer Amid Guardianship Battle

Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

By:

Jan. 29 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams dropped her court-appointed attorney Linda Redlisky on Wednesday, January 29, as she continues her fight to be released from her legal guardianship, according to a source.

The ailing former talk show host reportedly asked Redlisky to file court documents requesting a trial to determine if she actually needs the guardianship, but Williams was unhappy that hadn't been done yet.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams fires lawyer guardianship battle
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams appeared lucid in recent interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after Williams claimed her life has been "ridiculous" under the guardianship as she insisted she is not mentally incapacitated.

"I’ve been with this guardian person for three years. For three years of my life," she said in a recent interview. "I can’t go out. All I can do is look at the window."

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams fires lawyer guardianship battle
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams said her 'life is screwed up' in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not in a good position. My life is screwed up," she continued. "You know, this guardian mess is — please, look, I am isolated. I feel like I’m in prison. I feel like, you know, they’re trying to control me and everything that I do."

She further alleged she was suffering from "emotional abuse."

Article continues below advertisement

During her appearance on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, Williams worried she wouldn't be able to even visit with her elderly father for his birthday.

"I am exhausted thinking about what if I can’t see my dad for his birthday. At 94, the day after that is not promised… my life is f------ up ... I don’t know whether I’m allowed to fly to Miami to say happy birthday to my dad," she said. "That person that you talk about who is holding me hostage — I don’t know that she’s going to let me."

MORE ON:
wendy williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams fires lawyer guardianship battle
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams is fighting her guardianship.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents the guardianship case rather than Williams personally, told others not to be fooled by the former DJ's lucid moments.

The 60-year-old television personality has been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which Kaplan claimed made her incapable of making appropriate "legal and financial decisions." However, she still has "good" days.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams fires lawyer guardianship battle
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams' guardian said the television personality was 'cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.'

Article continues below advertisement

Last November, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, also claimed her early-onset dementia, had progressed to the point that she was "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

The decision to provide her with a court-appointed guardian came after "a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Wendy's] welfare and finances," per court documents filed by Morrissey in November 2024.

TMZ reported Williams filed Redlisky.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.