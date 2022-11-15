Wendy Williams Has Not Reached Out To Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Since Returning From Rehab

Williams and Hunter Jr.'s dynamic hasn't been the same in the past year as the college senior works towards his diploma while the embattled media mogul tries to maintain her sobriety. "Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it's been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother," the source noted.

Hunter Jr. attempted to intervene last year when it came to her drinking — just around the time her namesake talk show was canned. “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr. has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won't be in her life unless she fixes herself," the insider revealed.