Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast

Despite looking happier than ever, fans pleaded with the former radio jockey to make sure she was feeling healthy before diving back into work. “We love you. Your health and well-being is the top priority, please care for yourself,” one user wrote under the post, while another added, "They better not put her out there if she isn't ready. If she is ready ... let's get it!"

As OK! previously reported, Williams checked into a treatment facility in September for severe alcohol addiction. After one month in the Malibu retreat, the media mogul returned to New York "excited" about her upcoming ventures.