Back Where She Belongs! Wendy Williams Returns To Iconic Purple Chair, Teases Upcoming Podcast
Wendy Williams is ready for her comeback! The former daytime diva took to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, to share a snap of herself lounging in her iconic purple chair from her seasons on The Wendy Williams Show while teasing her highly anticipated podcast "The Wendy Experience."
“About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY!” Williams teased alongside a glowing snap of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a casual black sweatshirt, leggings and a pair of furry boots.
Despite looking happier than ever, fans pleaded with the former radio jockey to make sure she was feeling healthy before diving back into work. “We love you. Your health and well-being is the top priority, please care for yourself,” one user wrote under the post, while another added, "They better not put her out there if she isn't ready. If she is ready ... let's get it!"
As OK! previously reported, Williams checked into a treatment facility in September for severe alcohol addiction. After one month in the Malibu retreat, the media mogul returned to New York "excited" about her upcoming ventures.
“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Williams' publicist, Shawn Zanotti, said in a statement adding, the television producer “is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
Although appearing to be in good shape, friends have been concerned that Williams may be returning to her old ways after a strange appearance at a recent get-together. "Wendy came out totally by herself. She was looking for people to party with," an insider explained.
"This wasn't a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends," the source continued. "Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party."
People in her inner circle have feared that Williams does not have enough supportive people around her as she navigates this fragile time. "Once she realized that this wasn't that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes," the insider said of her quick outing. "Her family isn't around, she has no real friends, and she's randomly texting people looking to party."