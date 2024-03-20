Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Given Eviction Notice After Failing to Pay Rent for Upscale Miami Apartment
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter's son was asked to vacate his pricey Miami home after missing his February rent payment.
Per court documents, Kevin Hunter Jr.'s lease began on September 15, 2023, and he was served with an eviction notice at the end of last month. The legal document stated he owed his landlord over $4,317.08.
This isn't the first time the 23-year-old has been warned about late payments. He was threatened with eviction from a separate lease in 2022 after missing a whopping $70,000 in rent despite the fact that his mother had allegedly paid $100,000 for the first year.
This comes as the talk show personality faces financial struggles of her own. Her bank accounts — which allegedly contained over eight figures — were frozen in 2022 citing fears that she was being financially exploited amid a series of physical and mental health woes.
A guardian was then appointed to handle her money.
However, Kevin Sr. — who was married to Wendy from 1999 until 2020 — claimed her severance payments he was supposed to receive after their divorce also stopped once her accounts were frozen.
"Plaintiff is required to make pursuant to the Matrimonial Settlement Agreement," he alleged in the legal papers filed in February. "This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly."
The former television personality is also facing a number of serious health concerns. Most notably, Wendy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia earlier this year.
"As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health," the statement read. "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the statement continued. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."
