Wendy Williams Gives Emotional 'Thank You' To Supporters During First Public Appearance Post-Rehab
Wendy Williams is feeling extremely thankful to be able to put the last year behind her.
The media mogul, 58, attended the WBLS' Circle of Sisters event in New York City on Monday, November 21, marking her first public appearance since returning from a Malibu wellness facility for severe alcohol addiction treatment.
As Williams took the stage at the panel thrown by her former radio station, she was met with a huge "rounds of applause, gratitude and praise," her rep Shawn Zanotti exclusively spills to OK!.
"These are tears of laughter, but also tears of sincere just thank you" the former host of The Wendy Williams Show emotionally told the crowd following her difficult year.
WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHAB
During her appearance, the glowing Williams — who stunned in a sparkling jumpsuit paired with her signature fluffy boots — candidly talked about the next chapter of her life, admitting she "can't wait to bring a new man into her life."
"I want him to already have kids. I want him to be some place around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," the former radio jockey told interviewer JusNik about what she's looking for in a potential new man.
The revelation comes months after Williams worried people in her inner circle after she claimed to be married to an NYPD officer named Henry. As of late, no update nor indentation has been given about her alleged husband.
Despite some bumps in the road since stepping back from her show last year, Williams' life seems to be moving in a positive direction, as she has been focussing on getting her highly anticipated podcast, "The Wendy Experience," off the ground while also keeping her health in check.
'SHE IS GETTING THE HELP THAT SHE NEEDS': KEVIN HUNTER BREAKS DOWN IN UPDATE OF TROUBLED EX-WIFE WENDY WILLIAMS' REHAB STINT
"She is gracefully getting back to what she loves," her representative exclusively tells OK! after her client's appearance.
On October 18, Zanotti confirmed the Think Like A Man star was excited about her future after spending time in the California rehabilitation facility. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” she said in a statement, adding that Williams was “ excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”
“She wants to say 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,'” Zanotti said of her client's gratitude while teasing that Williams will be “back and better than ever.”