Wendy Williams Gives Emotional 'Thank You' To Supporters During First Public Appearance Post-Rehab

Wendy Williams is feeling extremely thankful to be able to put the last year behind her.

The media mogul, 58, attended the WBLS' Circle of Sisters event in New York City on Monday, November 21, marking her first public appearance since returning from a Malibu wellness facility for severe alcohol addiction treatment.

As Williams took the stage at the panel thrown by her former radio station, she was met with a huge "rounds of applause, gratitude and praise," her rep Shawn Zanotti exclusively spills to OK!.