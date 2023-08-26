What Is Britney Spears' Net Worth? How the Pop Star Made Her Millions
Though Britney Spears is one of the most famous female pop stars in the world, her net worth is surprisingly lower than some of her peers, including Rihanna, who is worth an estimated $1.4 billion, while Taylor Swift is valued at $740 million.
According to Forbes, the 41-year-old singer is worth about $60 million, while Celebrity Net Worth claims she has more like $70 million in the bank.
The blonde beauty earned a lot of money early on in her career — including $40 million from touring and record sales in 2022 — but an insider on her team told the New Yorker that she was down to just a "few million dollars" when her conservatorship was first set up. During that time period, she had little access to her own money, even though she was earning money for releasing albums, going on tour and doing a Vegas residency that supposedly paid $300,000 per night.
Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was in control and only gave his daughter a $2,000-per-week allowance, the New York Times reported.
Luckily, in January 2022, a judge ruled that the "Gimme More" songstress could have full access over her finances and would not have to pay her father's legal fees.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two is currently going through a divorce from Sam Asghari, who is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," an insider claimed. “So that’s what Sam is focused on.”
However, another source claimed that the Crossroad alum's team has "protected" her amid the split.
"Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” the insider said. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”
Despite Asghari, 29, and Princess of Pop going their separate ways, it looks like she is still helping him out by paying $10,000 per month for him to live in one of L.A.'s most exclusive buildings called the Ten Thousand.
"He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," a source said of the personal trainer.