Britney Spears Footing the Bill for Sam Asghari's $10K-a-Month Luxury Apartment After Shocking Divorce

Source: MEGA
Aug. 24 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Sam Asghari isn't doling out a single penny for his new abode.

According to a recent source, the personal trainer's new bachelor pad is being paid for by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Britney Spears.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 14 months of marriage.

The pop princess is apparently shelling out $10,000 per month for her estranged husband to live at one of L.A.'s most exclusive apartment buildings, the Ten Thousand. Despite Asghari, 29, filing for divorce from the "Toxic" singer, 41, after just 14 months of marriage, Spears has been seemingly willing to finance him — though they do have a prenup.

The insider claimed the base price for a unit on the property starts at $10K, although Asghari was allegedly able to strike a deal for a nicer apartment at the lowest rate.

As OK! previously reported, Asghari has been living a life of luxury in the new building, which includes happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, on-call doctors and ocean views.

"He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," a source said of the aspiring actor.

sam asghari
Source: @samasghari/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed on social media that she was 'shocked' by their split.

The building was once home to famous residents such as Demi Lovato and attorney Michael Avenatti. Other well known names such as Lori Harvey, Sam Ronson, Addison Rae and YouTuber Harry Jowsey have also been seen on the property.

Asghari's recent move came after the bombshell news broke that the duo officially split. Following the media frenzy, both Asghari and Spears shared messages to their social media followers.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was accused of allegedly attacking Sam Asghari in his sleep.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the model penned on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he added.

Two days later, Spears shared her own post.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business!!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!" the '90s icon wrote.

TMZ reported on Spears paying for her ex's apartment.

