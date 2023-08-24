Britney Spears Footing the Bill for Sam Asghari's $10K-a-Month Luxury Apartment After Shocking Divorce

The pop princess is apparently shelling out $10,000 per month for her estranged husband to live at one of L.A.'s most exclusive apartment buildings, the Ten Thousand. Despite Asghari, 29, filing for divorce from the "Toxic" singer, 41, after just 14 months of marriage, Spears has been seemingly willing to finance him — though they do have a prenup.

The insider claimed the base price for a unit on the property starts at $10K, although Asghari was allegedly able to strike a deal for a nicer apartment at the lowest rate.