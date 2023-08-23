Britney Spears Shocker: Lonely Pop Star Wants to Reconcile With Disgraced Dad as His Health Declines
Britney Spears might do something the world never thought was possible: reconcile with her father, Jamie Spears.
After wanting him to rot behind bars for making the singer suffer throughout her 13-year abusive conservatorship, Britney is considering putting all the bad blood behind her and attempting to fix their relationship, sources spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, August 23.
Ever since her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, the "Toxic" singer has been in a bad place, leading her to ponder the possibility of getting back on good terms with her family after publicly shaming them both in court and on social media for the traumatic experiences she endured for more than a decade.
Aside from Britney's recent heartbreak, Jamie's health has been on the decline in recent months, so the 41-year-old doesn't want to regret missing out on the chance to mend the severely broken relationship, insiders with direct knowledge on the situation explained.
The possible reconciliation no one ever expected comes months after Jamie was under medical care in the hospital with a belief there was a problem with his kidneys. Doctors later learned the real issue had nothing to do with his kidneys, as Jamie had actually developed a serious infection in his knee following a knee replacement surgery 16 years prior.
On Friday, August 25, Jamie will be headed to the operating room once again so doctors can attempt to get rid of the infection. His health woes have caused him to lose more than 25 pounds, the news outlet revealed.
After splitting from Asghari, Britney's support system dwindled down — with only her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer Matthew Rosengart left standing by her side, as OK! previously reported.
Her brother, Bryan, has cautiously been trying to be a part of his sister's life as she goes through this difficult time by visiting her at home and filling Britney in on their dad's medical situation, the insiders confirmed.
If Britney chose to repair her relationship with Jamie, the 71-year-old would be thrilled, sources said, noting his assurance that he never meant to hurt or harm his daughter despite what was presented in court when the "Circus" singer was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.
TMZ spoke to sources about Britney possibly reconciling with her dad, Jamie.