Britney Spears Shocker: Lonely Pop Star Wants to Reconcile With Disgraced Dad as His Health Declines

After splitting from Asghari, Britney's support system dwindled down — with only her manager, Cade Hudson, and lawyer Matthew Rosengart left standing by her side, as OK! previously reported.

Her brother, Bryan, has cautiously been trying to be a part of his sister's life as she goes through this difficult time by visiting her at home and filling Britney in on their dad's medical situation, the insiders confirmed.

If Britney chose to repair her relationship with Jamie, the 71-year-old would be thrilled, sources said, noting his assurance that he never meant to hurt or harm his daughter despite what was presented in court when the "Circus" singer was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.