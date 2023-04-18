Kelly Clarkson Admits Diminishing Brandon Blackstock Relationship To 'Just Bad' Would Be A 'Disservice'

"'Mine,' particularly, was important for me to have songs like that," the "Since U Been Gone" singer said. "It was very helpful to pull myself out of the gutter that I was living in, 'cause, you know, your whole world changes and you're like, 'I didn't see that coming.'"

She candidly admitted: "It's very important to remember the good as well and not just sit in the crappy."

In her heartbreaking tune "Mine," Clarkson sings: "I can't believe I stayed as long as I stayed."