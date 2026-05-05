WHCD Shooter Cole Allen Indicted on 4 Criminal Counts After Attempted Donald Trump Assassination

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Cole Allen, the man who was arrested for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, has been indicted on four criminal counts by a grand jury. The 31-year-old teacher's four felony counts include: attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, transportation of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. If he's convicted, he could face life in prison.

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Cole Allen Was Armed With Guns and Knives

Source: MEGA Cole Allen was armed with shotguns and knives.

During the dinner event last month, Allen stormed the Washington Hilton hotel and was apprehended after attempting to breach a security checkpoint, where gunfire broke out. According to court documents, he's accused of attempting to go through the checkpoint while armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives. The filing confirmed the Caltech graduate traveled from California with his weapons.

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Cole Allen Will Be Arraigned on May 11

Source: DOJ The 31-year-old shot one Secret Service agent.

The indictment also alleged Allen assaulted a federal officer with a shotgun. The perpetrator did shoot one Secret Service agent while attempting to storm the gala, but the individual was wearing a bulletproof vest and didn't suffer any major injuries. Allen has yet to enter a plea and will be arraigned on May 11. He was taken off of suicide watch on May 3.

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Source: DOJ/District Court Cole Allen was apprehended after trying to breach hotel security.

Allen's attorneys stated the intense circumstances — such as wearing a padded vest, continuous strip searches and no access to personal or legal documents — prevented him from defending himself. “These conditions are excessive restrictions on his liberty that serve no justifiable purpose and deprive Mr. Allen of dignity while incarcerated,” the defense said in court docs. Allen’s “placement on suicide watch and suicide precautions amount to violations of his rights,” their filing added.

Cole Allen's Manifesto Targeted White House Officials

Source: MEGA No one was harmed following the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident.