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WHCD Shooter Cole Allen Indicted on 4 Criminal Counts After Attempted Donald Trump Assassination

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Source: MEGA

WHCD shooter Cole Allen has been indicted on four criminal counts after he attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

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May 5 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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Cole Allen, the man who was arrested for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, has been indicted on four criminal counts by a grand jury.

The 31-year-old teacher's four felony counts include: attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, transportation of a firearm and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If he's convicted, he could face life in prison.

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Cole Allen Was Armed With Guns and Knives

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image of Cole allen
Source: MEGA

Cole Allen was armed with shotguns and knives.

During the dinner event last month, Allen stormed the Washington Hilton hotel and was apprehended after attempting to breach a security checkpoint, where gunfire broke out.

According to court documents, he's accused of attempting to go through the checkpoint while armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

The filing confirmed the Caltech graduate traveled from California with his weapons.

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Cole Allen Will Be Arraigned on May 11

image of Cole allen
Source: DOJ

The 31-year-old shot one Secret Service agent.

The indictment also alleged Allen assaulted a federal officer with a shotgun. The perpetrator did shoot one Secret Service agent while attempting to storm the gala, but the individual was wearing a bulletproof vest and didn't suffer any major injuries.

Allen has yet to enter a plea and will be arraigned on May 11. He was taken off of suicide watch on May 3.

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image of cole Allen
Source: DOJ/District Court

Cole Allen was apprehended after trying to breach hotel security.

Allen's attorneys stated the intense circumstances — such as wearing a padded vest, continuous strip searches and no access to personal or legal documents — prevented him from defending himself.

“These conditions are excessive restrictions on his liberty that serve no justifiable purpose and deprive Mr. Allen of dignity while incarcerated,” the defense said in court docs.

Allen’s “placement on suicide watch and suicide precautions amount to violations of his rights,” their filing added.

Cole Allen's Manifesto Targeted White House Officials

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

No one was harmed following the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident.

Shortly after the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Allen's eerie manifesto was exposed.

In the papers, Allen called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin" and allegedly said he wanted to shoot “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, likely referring to the POTUS.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls),” he added.

Allen ranted on: “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

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