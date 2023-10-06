OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Spills What Taylor Swift Asked Her During the Chiefs Game

taylor swift donna kelce chiefs game question
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

It was just a "Question...?"

The whole world saw Taylor Swift hit it off with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, during back-to-back weekends of Kansas City Chiefs football — but now Mama Kelce is here to spill what exactly the iconic duo was discussing while watching the handsome athlete do his thing.

taylor swift donna kelce chiefs game question
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce gave Taylor Swift a quick football lesson during the Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.

During a guest appearance on the third hour of TODAY, news anchor Craig Melvin asked Donna what her and Taylor were talking about in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, September 24, after clips of the two went insanely viral on social media.

"I'll never tell you!" the mom-of-two joked, as the four co-hosts broke out in laughter.

taylor swift donna kelce chiefs game question
Source: NBC

The pop star bonded with Mama Kelce again at the Chiefs away game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1.

After giving them a taste of her sarcastic humor, Donna admitted Swift had simply asked her a question about football.

"You know what it was? I was talking about this, you know, when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field, I was mentioning when they go like this, the commercial’s over and they can play again," explained Donna, who watched both of her sons — Travis and Jason — play against each other in the Super Bowl last year.

taylor swift donna kelce chiefs game question
Source: @PAYTONSUN/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be dating.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

She proceeded to reenact the referees' hand motions she had described.

While Donna gave the scoop about her conversation with the "Bad Blood" singer, she kept mum when it came to providing details about her youngest son's budding relationship with the pop star.

During an earlier hour of TODAY, Donna sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to chat about her recent push into the spotlight since Travis and Taylor's rumored romance took the world by storm.

As OK! previously reported, Donna simply said "it was OK" meeting the "Love Story" hitmaker, as they both cheered Travis on for two weekends in a row.

taylor swift donna kelce chiefs game question
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce said meeting Taylor Swift was 'OK.'

She refused to confirm the two were an item, claiming it was "just too new."

"I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life," Donna explained without giving in and telling fans what they wanted to hear.

Source: OK!

While Donna was potentially shy in front of the cameras, a source previously confessed the doting mom "likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth."

As for Taylor, an additional insider admitted she has "high hopes" for her newly sparked romance with the two-time Super Bowl Champion.

"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the confidante dished of Swift – whose ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn reportedly struggled to accept the "Fearless" singer's stardom.

