White House Bans 'Disrespectful' Transgender Model Who Took Their Shirt Off After Meeting President Joe Biden at Pride Party
On Saturday, June 11, dozens of people flocked to the White House for a Pride shindig, but social media star Rose Montoya got a little too carried away with the celebrations.
In a video uploaded to her Instagram, Montoya can be seen mingling with the crowd, dancing and even snapping a selfie with Joe Biden, but towards the end of the clip, she had her dress pulled halfway down while holding her bare chest.
A White House spokesperson condemned the incident and noted the activist would no longer be welcome at the property for future fêtes.
"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House," the spokesman stated. "It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events."
On Monday, June 12, Montoya took to Instagram and expressed her frustrations with the backlash.
"First of all, going topless in Washington, D.C., is legal. And I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple. Because why is my chest now deemed in appropriate when I show it off. However, before coming out as trans, it was not," she began. "All you're doing is affirming that I am a woman."
The influencer added that people are quick to "sexualize women's bodies" and deem them "inappropriate."
"My trans masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy and I wanted to join them," she explained. "And because it is perfectly within the law in Washington, D.C., I decided to join them and cover my nipples, just to play it safe. Because I waned to be fully free and myself. I had zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in anyway. I was simply living my truth and existing in my body."
People in the comments section noted the backlash wasn't about anyone's body or gender.
"Shirts and shoes are required at a convenience store. Why did you think this was okay at the White House?" one person questioned. "And now you are twisting this like you are somehow a victim? Take responsibility for your actions."
"I am a staunch liberal and believe in free expression, HOWEVER, there is a time and place for everything and the White House lawn during an official event is not it," echoed another.