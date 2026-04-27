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White House Correspondents' Dinner Guests Raise Eyebrows as They Take Photos With Bottles of Wine During Shooting Chaos

composite photo of melania trump, donald trump, karoline leavitt and guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Source: mega; @TeslaBoomerPapa/x

A gunman took over the glitzy event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25.

April 27 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

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Several guests at the White House Correspondents' Dinner seemed unconcerned after shots rung out at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, April 25.

In footage of the aftermath, two women and a man were spotted posing for selfies with bottles of wine amid the chaos in the ballroom. Meanwhile, another blonde woman was caught grabbing abandoned booze from the table in front of her.

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Source: @TeslaBoomerPapa/x

The White House Correspondents' Dinner took place on Saturday, April 25.

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Their Actions Sparked Mixed Reactions Online

image of Guests posed with bottles of wine abandoned on tables at the dinner.
Source: @TeslaBoomerPapa/x

Guests posed with bottles of wine abandoned on tables at the dinner.

The video has gone viral, with netizens debating whether snatching the wine in such a serious situation was tasteless or fair considering the unidentified guests paid to attend the posh dinner.

"So, there you have press members STEALING wine bottles: this is who the press is! Repugnant!" one user wrote.

Another person added, "Just when you think they can't get any lower, they always do. Not shaken up, just another day and don't forget to grab the free booze. Sickening. I hope they identify these low lives so we can all know who they are!"

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image of Footage of the guests taking bottles of wine has sparked debate.
Source: @TeslaBoomerPapa/x

Footage of the guests taking bottles of wine has sparked debate.

Meanwhile, someone else replied: "In all fairness … I would have grabbed a bottle or two on the way out as well."

"Is it stealing if it’s paid for already?!? LOL who cares! I’d rather them drink it than it go to waste," a fourth commented.

Echoing the aforementioned sentiment, another user wrote, "Bro they paid $350+ a plate and the night got canceled early, free wine tax refund is fair game."

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Details of the White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

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image of The suspected shooter was reportedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.
Source: mega

The suspected shooter was reportedly targeting Donald Trump and his administration.

As OK! reported, a gunman interrupted the glamorous event after attempting to take out Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press after the shooting: "We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials."

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, reportedly fired five to eight shots at the hotel on Saturday evening, leading the president and first lady to be whisked away.

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Cole Tomas Allen Penned a Disturbing Manifesto

image of Suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly had a manifesto.
Source: mega

Suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen allegedly had a manifesto.

Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll.

"At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman," Carroll told CBS News.

It has since been revealed that Allen sent a manifesto to his family in which he referred to himself as the "Friendly Federal Assassin" shortly before the shooting.

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'I Really Hope It Doesn't Come to That'

image of Cole Tomas Allen was detained shortly after the April 25 incident.
Source: mega

Cole Tomas Allen was detained shortly after the April 25 incident.

Referring to the 79-year-old president, Allen wrote, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

"In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)," he added.

The creepy manifesto continued: "I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that."

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