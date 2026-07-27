White House Accused of Editing Out Donald Trump's Blemishes to Make Him Appear Healthier Amid Well-Being Concerns

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Did Donald Trump undergo a makeover? The White House was recently accused of altering a photo of the president's face to make him look healthier and blemish-free.

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Two Photos of Donald Trump Went Viral Recently

The White House posted the photo on the left.



Getty Images took the original photo on the right. pic.twitter.com/zI4EzAZo2Z — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 26, 2026 Source: @SpencerHakimian/X Photos of Donald Trump's face appeared to be heavily altered.

A side-by-side snapshot of the 80-year-old's face went viral on X on Sunday, July 26, with the left photo showing him looking tanned with smooth skin. Trump's blonde hair was also perfectly coiffed and was combed back. The right image featured the POTUS' mug appearing very wrinkly, bruised and full of blotches, while his hair seemed unbrushed and stringy with visibly gray strands. Fans across social media slammed the White House for seemingly editing the snap, with one person claiming his allies "love to bronze him up."

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Users Claimed the White House 'Airbrushed' Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke at a Georgia rally on July 22.

"You didn't need to use an altered image to make it look worse. The difference is already jarring enough," another person wrote. Other viewers compared him to the very orange-looking Oompa-Loompa character from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with one user claiming the White House "airbrushed" Trump to "make him look better." Another person alleged both images were in fact "heavily doctored," with the original photo being published by Reuters. In that snap, Trump's face didn't look quite as wrinkly or bronzed as the previous images suggested. The photo in question was taken during Trump's rally in Marietta, Ga., on July 22.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been seen with swollen ankles and bruised hands.

"Neither of these looks accurate. Both are the extreme of photoshopping for positive and negative. Reality is somewhere in the middle. Trump looks like absolute s--- in reality but the image on the right is just laughable," a person wrote. "He's so ugly, he doesn't need any help in getting more ugly," someone else scoffed. "Both doctored and it was a bad lighting shot anyway. Anyone would look like s--- when it’s a bad shot and they are 80," a viewer chimed in. "The @WhiteHouse has greatly doctored the original image which was from Reuters not Getty, a ridiculously flattering image released to hide Trump's age," another user penned.

Donald Trump's Health Has Caused Much Speculation

Source: MEGA The POTUS was flamed online by viewers for his appearance.