Vice President Kamala Harris Considers Second Presidential Bid or Run for Governor of California After Losing 2024 Election
Vice President Kamala Harris took a break from the spotlight after losing the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump.
Now that more than a month has passed, Harris, 60, is reportedly weighing her options for her next major political move — including a potential second bid for the White House in 2028 or running for governor of California in 2026.
According to CNN senior reporter Isaac Dovere, Harris has been telling donors and other supporters she "won't go quietly into the night" and they "haven't seen the last" of her.
"Advisers, people close to her are debating about what that means. They do not want her final official act ever to be essentially certifying Donald Trump’s win over her, especially four years after January 6th," Dovere explained. "So they look at this governor’s race in California in 2026, and it seems to them like a layup essentially, that she would probably clear the field or mostly clear the field and she would get to be governor of California."
However, Dovere noted if she does that, she would not be eligible to run for POTUS in 2028.
"She’d need to essentially declare right away. And that is what it really comes down to because there are people close to her who say she didn’t get a fair shot this year," he continued. "And then there are ones who say, look, with where things are with the Democratic Party at it, she would not have a clear field or a cleared field, rather, in the Democratic primary and could lose the nomination. And to come off of 2024 into that would be really terrible."
As OK! previously reported, Harris began her campaign in late July after President Joe Biden stepped down amid increasing concerns surrounding his cognitive health. The VP spent roughly three months making appearances on podcasts, hosting political rallies and sitting down for interviews, but one day after Election Day, she conceded her loss to Trump in a passionate speech at Howard University.
"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve," she said at the time. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say — the light of America's promise will always burn bright."
"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."