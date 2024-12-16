Vice President Kamala Harris Considers Second Presidential Bid or Run for Governor of California After Losing 2024 Election

According to CNN senior reporter Isaac Dovere, Harris has been telling donors and other supporters she "won't go quietly into the night" and they "haven't seen the last" of her.

"Advisers, people close to her are debating about what that means. They do not want her final official act ever to be essentially certifying Donald Trump’s win over her, especially four years after January 6th," Dovere explained. "So they look at this governor’s race in California in 2026, and it seems to them like a layup essentially, that she would probably clear the field or mostly clear the field and she would get to be governor of California."