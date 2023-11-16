Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Accused Her of 'Trying to F---' Bobby Brown 20 Years Ago

Tragically, Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48. She was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel suite.

The coroner later revealed she had accidentally drowned, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

Heartbreak struck the family once again in 2015 when Bobbi faced a similar fate. She was found unconscious in a bathtub and remained in a medically induced coma for six months before her death at the age of 22.

Despite the shocking accusation made by Houston, Osbourne held no ill will towards the late singer. She admired Houston's talent and called her daughter a "gorgeous little thing."

