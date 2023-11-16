Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Accused Her of 'Trying to F---' Bobby Brown 20 Years Ago
Sharon Osbourne revealed a shocking encounter that occurred between her and the late Whitney Houston nearly 20 years ago.
In a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," she recalled Houston accusing her of trying to "f---" her then-husband, Bobby Brown, during a soundcheck for VH1's "Divas Duets" concert.
Osbourne, who was hosting the concert, shared that she was sitting next to Houston and Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina, when Houston approached her on stage.
She said that Houston asked her, "Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f--- my husband?" The former Talk host was taken aback by the accusation and vehemently denied any interest in Brown.
In her own words, Osbourne exclaimed, "'No, no, please, I'm not!' I went running down the aisle, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, you don't understand! No, no, no, I wasn't.'"
According to Osbourne, the tense situation was diffused when Houston asked to see her wedding ring. Osbourne then allegedly "threw" her ring at Houston and assured her that she was happily married and had no romantic interest in Brown.
The marriage between Houston and Brown was well-known for its troubled history, including drug addiction, alcoholism and infidelity claims. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed their daughter Bobbi in 1993. However, their tumultuous relationship ultimately led to their divorce in 2007.
Tragically, Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48. She was found unconscious in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel suite.
The coroner later revealed she had accidentally drowned, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.
Heartbreak struck the family once again in 2015 when Bobbi faced a similar fate. She was found unconscious in a bathtub and remained in a medically induced coma for six months before her death at the age of 22.
Despite the shocking accusation made by Houston, Osbourne held no ill will towards the late singer. She admired Houston's talent and called her daughter a "gorgeous little thing."
Osbourne, now 71, has been married to Black Sabbath rock legend Ozzy Osbourne since 1982. The couple has three children together: daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.
As OK! previously reported, Sharon recently opened up about her husband's struggle with Parkinsons, claiming that her "heart breaks for him."
"I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse,” she explained. “When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."