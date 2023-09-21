'Who Cares?': Joy Behar Isn't Interested in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Messy Divorce
On the most recent episode of the "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, Joy Behar discussed how she was somewhat bored when her talk show co-hosts discussed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's messy divorce.
"I wasn’t that interested in the specific celebrity thing that was going on," she confessed of her disinterest. "I don’t even really know who Sophie Turner really is."
Producer Brian Teta pointed out that the mom-of-two had a lead role on Game of Thrones, to which Behar replied, "I don’t watch stuff like that."
"I do know who Taylor Swift is and I gave her a shoutout today," she noted. "Because she is basically rallying the young people to vote, which I think is an incredible achievement if she can get it done."
Swift, who dated Jonas in the past, was mentioned on The View after she stepped out to dinner in NYC with Turner this week. While discussing the drama on-air, the comedian tried to redirect the conversation into politics before Whoopi Goldberg said, "But what about Sophie? What about Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift?"
"Who cares about them? I’m more interested in this," Behar responded.
As OK! reported, Jonas and his estranged wife have been the talk of the town since announcing earlier this month that they were ending their four-year marriage.
After much speculation, the two released a joint statement on Instagram that read, "We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Though many accusations were made as to why their romance crumbled — while one insider claimed the singer was tired of Turner's partying, another countered that he wasn't supportive of her becoming a homebody after giving birth last year — things turned messy this week when the British beauty filed a lawsuit.
In the documents, she claimed Jonas was purposely holding onto their kids' passports, which she needed in order to take them back to the U.K., where she wants to raise them.
In the crooner's response, he claimed the actress was going against their "amicable parenting setup."
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement read from his attorney read. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the message continued.
In the paperwork, the fashionista claimed that prior to their split, they agreed to move to England where they would raise their daughters.