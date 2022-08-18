Who Is Officiating Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Star-Studded Wedding?
The location has been set and the guest list has likely been solidified, but everyone is itching to know who will be officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish wedding this weekend in Georgia.
The lucky star given the responsibility is reportedly celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty. Not only has Shetty hosted several stars on his "On Purpose" podcast, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow, but he has been close with Bennifer 2.0 in recent years.
Aside from being one of the many icons to join his show, Lopez even invited him to officiate four weddings she orchestrated as a PR stunt for her film Marry Me.
Shetty — who is a former Hindu monk, Accenture strategist and bestselling author — isn't new to the role, as he also reportedly officiated Lily Collin's wedding to director Charlie McDowell in Colorado last September.
Though the rekindled flames and their fans are looking forward to them officially becoming man and wife, OK! learned their over-the-top wedding plans have some pals annoyed that they have to travel to Georgia for the lavish affair.
"L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend," an insider told Radar. "Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can. It’s so selfish."
"People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too,” the insider went on to say. “Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A. It would have been so much easier."
"It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house," they pointed out. "Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them."
Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50 — who got hitched in Las Vegas in July — are planning a three-day celebration, starting with a rehearsal dinner that will take place on Friday, August 19, as OK! learned. The ceremony held at the Argo actor's estate is set for the following day with a picnic on Sunday, August 21, to wrap up the celebrations.