Who Is Officiating Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Star-Studded Wedding?

The location has been set and the guest list has likely been solidified, but everyone is itching to know who will be officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's lavish wedding this weekend in Georgia.

The lucky star given the responsibility is reportedly celebrity life coach and big-time podcaster Jay Shetty. Not only has Shetty hosted several stars on his "On Purpose" podcast, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow, but he has been close with Bennifer 2.0 in recent years.