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Who Is Richard Gere Married To? Inside His Family Life

who is richard gere married to family life
Source: MEGA

Richard Gere has been married three times.

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July 26 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Away from the spotlight, Richard Gere remains deeply devoted to his family.

Despite his decades-long career in Hollywood, the American Gigolo actor has kept his family largely out of the public eye, reflecting his earlier decision to temporarily distance himself from fame.

"I said, 'Enough. I don't really like all this attention. ... I don't wanna be looked at,'" he shared on The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" podcast in December 2024, referring to his "subconscious choice on [his] part to step back" after the success of Internal Affairs and Pretty Woman in 1990.

After Gere recently offered a rare glimpse into his family life, here's everything to know about his personal world.

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Who Is Richard Gere's Wife?

who is richard gere married to family life
Source: @alejandragere/Instagram; @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere shared a glimpse of his family life as they enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend.

Gere has been married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva, since 2018.

"I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life," Silva gushed following their nuptials. "It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

While the Runaway Bride star keeps his family life private, he and his wife shared a candid look at their day-to-day world in a joint Instagram post. In a family photo, the couple can be seen enjoying their Fourth of July weekend with their two sons, Alexander and James.

"Deeply grateful for a life built between two countries, two cultures, and so many people we love. Today, we celebrate connection, family, friendship, and everything that reminds us that home is not only a place, but the people we carry in our hearts," Silva wrote in the caption. "Happy Fourth of July to our family and friends across the United States. ❤️🤍💙."

She also shares her son Albert Friedland with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

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Who Were Richard Gere's Previous Wives?

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who is richard gere married to family life
Source: MEGA

Richard Gere has a high-profile dating history.

Richard met his future first wife, Cindy Crawford, at a gathering in 1988. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas on December 12, 1991, before divorcing in 1995.

"I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don't know if we were ever friends — like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere," Cindy shared during an appearance on "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in 2016. "And then, as I started kind of growing up and growing into myself — it's hard to change the nature of a relationship once you're already in it."

One year after the divorce, the Days of Heaven star began dating Carey Lowell, who has a daughter, Hannah Dunne, with actor Griffin Dunne. They were married from 2002 to 2016.

How Many Children Does Richard Gere Have?

who is richard gere married to family life
Source: MEGA; @alejandragere/Instagram; @richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere shares his eldest son with his second wife.

In addition to Alexander and James, Richard has an eldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere, whom he welcomed with Carey on February 6, 2000.

"[Homer is] the joy of my life. Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny," Richard told The Guardian in 2002, adding, "Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being."

Homer has since followed in his father's footsteps, starring in several short films before making headlines for sharing a steamy scene with Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, in Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7.

After playing the role of movie star Dylan Reid in the series, he revealed Richard had given him heartfelt career advice.

"It's not necessarily related to like the craft, but more like how do you carry yourself, how do you make this work in a positive way," Homer told Entertainment Tonight. "Having that kind of sounding board constantly is amazing."

Meanwhile, Richard said he is proud of Homer "on two levels."

"One, he's really good," he told People. "He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well. He's a good kid. He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay."

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