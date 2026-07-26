Who Is Richard Gere Married To? Inside His Family Life

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Away from the spotlight, Richard Gere remains deeply devoted to his family. Despite his decades-long career in Hollywood, the American Gigolo actor has kept his family largely out of the public eye, reflecting his earlier decision to temporarily distance himself from fame. "I said, 'Enough. I don't really like all this attention. ... I don't wanna be looked at,'" he shared on The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" podcast in December 2024, referring to his "subconscious choice on [his] part to step back" after the success of Internal Affairs and Pretty Woman in 1990. After Gere recently offered a rare glimpse into his family life, here's everything to know about his personal world.

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Who Is Richard Gere's Wife?

Source: @alejandragere/Instagram; @richardgere/Instagram Richard Gere shared a glimpse of his family life as they enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend.

Gere has been married to his third wife, Alejandra Silva, since 2018. "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life," Silva gushed following their nuptials. "It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path." While the Runaway Bride star keeps his family life private, he and his wife shared a candid look at their day-to-day world in a joint Instagram post. In a family photo, the couple can be seen enjoying their Fourth of July weekend with their two sons, Alexander and James. "Deeply grateful for a life built between two countries, two cultures, and so many people we love. Today, we celebrate connection, family, friendship, and everything that reminds us that home is not only a place, but the people we carry in our hearts," Silva wrote in the caption. "Happy Fourth of July to our family and friends across the United States. ❤️🤍💙." She also shares her son Albert Friedland with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

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Who Were Richard Gere's Previous Wives?

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Source: MEGA Richard Gere has a high-profile dating history.

Richard met his future first wife, Cindy Crawford, at a gathering in 1988. They exchanged vows in Las Vegas on December 12, 1991, before divorcing in 1995. "I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don't know if we were ever friends — like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere," Cindy shared during an appearance on "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in 2016. "And then, as I started kind of growing up and growing into myself — it's hard to change the nature of a relationship once you're already in it." One year after the divorce, the Days of Heaven star began dating Carey Lowell, who has a daughter, Hannah Dunne, with actor Griffin Dunne. They were married from 2002 to 2016.

How Many Children Does Richard Gere Have?

Source: MEGA; @alejandragere/Instagram; @richardgere/Instagram Richard Gere shares his eldest son with his second wife.