Who Is Spencer Pratt? 6 Things to Know About the Reality Star-Turned-Republican Candidate Amid His Los Angeles Mayoral Run

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Spencer Pratt Is From California

Source: MEGA Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is running for Los Angeles mayor.

Spencer Pratt is setting his sights on a new role. The 42-year-old was born on August 13, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif., to parents William "Skip" Pratt and Janet Pratt. In his memoir, The Guy You Loved To Hate: Confessions From A Reality TV Villain, he opened up about being raised by a "notoriously frugal" father. "My father was built different, though," he wrote. "Where Grandpa Bill saw limits, Skip saw opportunities. He wasn't just buying into the American dream — he was convinced it was written for him." According to Spencer, Skip turned selling dental gold into a lucrative side business after learning it was undervalued by 30 percent. He explained, "Within a month, Dad had unlocked a whole new revenue stream. He'd be up at 5 a.m. driving downtown, pulling up behind Mahmoud's Gold Exchange on Hill Street with a briefcase full of dental gold, then walking out with straight cash. This wasn't just entrepreneurial hustle; Skip was building something larger than a dental practice. Constructing a life that would prove his father's scarcity mindset wrong. Stacking money for a beach house dream and family gold."

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Spencer Pratt Is a Political Science Graduate

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt reportedly does not plan to change his political party.

Spencer graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in political science — though it took him 10 years to finish his studies. "Today was my last day of College @USC! Best 10 years of my life! #Trojans," he celebrated on X in December 2013. He confirmed he was "done with classes" to Us Weekly, adding, "I still have one final, Spanish 3, but thankfully I have two weeks to study for it. My degree is going to be in political science." Spencer said it was a decade-long in the making because he was "busy being famous." "USC was so much fun, though, and you can never learn enough. Of course, I should probably have a doctorate or two at this point, but I'll take it," he continued. He also uploaded a copy of his diploma on Instagram in April amid his mayoral run, writing, "Who knew my Political Science degree from USC would come in handy…"

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Spencer Pratt Is a Former Reality TV Star

Source: MEGA He is a registered Republican.

Spencer began his TV career in the short-lived show The Princess of Malibu. He was soon tapped to become the villain in the hit reality TV series The Hills, which ran from 2006 to 2010. He extended his presence in the industry through Marriage Boot Camp, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here and The Hills: New Beginnings, among others.

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Spencer Pratt Is Married and a Father-of-Two

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have been married since 2009.

Spencer met his future wife, Heidi Montag, at a nightclub in 2006. They tied the knot during a 2008 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and held a second ceremony at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena, Calif., on April 25, 2009. Their union hit rock bottom when they filed for separation in June 2010, with Heidi filing for divorce in July of the same year. The split was short-lived, as Spencer and Heidi sparked reconciliation rumors following an outing in Costa Rica. After officially calling off the divorce, they renewed their wedding vows at a beachfront house in Carpinteria, Calif., in November 2010. They share two children: Gunner Stone, born in 2017, and Ryker, born in November 2022.

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Spencer Pratt and His Family Lost Their Home During the Pacific Palisades Fire

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt has been outspoken in criticizing Los Angeles leadership over its handling of the Palisades Fire.

In January 2025, Spencer and Heidi's family home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires. The patriarch uploaded a TikTok video showing flames reaching their property before it was reduced to rubble, writing in the caption, "Nightmare came true."

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Spencer Pratt Is Running for Los Angeles Mayor

Source: MEGA; @spencerpratt/Instagram He showed his college diploma after critics called him an unqualified candidate.